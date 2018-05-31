Nigeria: Senator Involved in Certificate Scandal Backs Establishment of Education College

A bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of a Federal College of Education (Technical) in Aghoro, Bayelsa State, has passed second reading.

The bill was sponsored by Foster Ogola (PDP, Bayelsa West), a federal lawmaker caught in a certificate scandal.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported how Mr Ogola claimed to have obtained a Ph.D in Christian Leadership from GMF Christian University, Lagos in 2012, a university the National Universities Commission (NUC) said it is not aware of.

"We have never heard of that name," the Director of Corporate Communications of NUC, Ibrahim Yakasai, had said then when contacted.

When accosted over the accusations by PREMIUM TIMES, the senator, who has a doctorate on Christian Leadership from the said university said: "When did students or products of universities become accrediting bodies?" obviously not addressing the question.

Mr Ogola then described the allegations as a product of "mischief makers with a potential to foment distraction from weighty matters of state."

Earlier, the NUC confirmed that Mr Ogola's certificate is invalid as the institution attended is among the illegal universities which will be closed by the commission.

The NUC, via a bulletin listed the senator's university, GMF as one of the illegal universities operating in the country.

The deputy executive secretary of the commission, Chiedu Mafiana, further told PREMIUM TIMES that the university was not known to NUC as a registered institution, adding that the certificate(s) it purports to have issued does not exist.

Meanwhile, Mr Ogola's bill, which was read for the first time on February 21, seeks to encourage an advancement of learning of all persons without distinction of race or political conviction.

While leading the debate on the bill, Mr Ogola said the existence of a sound and robust educational system in any country is predicated by qualified and well-trained teachers.

He said the objective of this bill is to, among others, "develop an upright learning, technical and professional programme leading to the award of certificate degrees, post-graduates research, diploma and higher degrees with emphasis on planning developmental and adaptive skills in education, engineering technology, applied science, agriculture, commerce and social science humanities, management and allied disciplines".

"The enactment of this bill will help in transforming the educational fortunes for the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District, the Niger Delta region and the Nigerian nation.

"It is necessary to draw the attention of this senate to the fact that this senatorial district has no federal tertiary education," he said.

Paulker Emmanuel (PDP, Bayelsa Central), thereafter, seconded the bill and the Senate passed it a second time.

It was then read for the second time and susbequently referred to the Senate Committee on Tetiary Institutions and TETFUND which will report back in four weeks.