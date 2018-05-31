30 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: PM Calls for Greater Contribution By Tourism to GDP

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday challenged the new General Director of the National Tourism Institute (INATUR), Romualdo Johnam, to improve the contribution made by tourism to Mozambique's gross domestic product.

Speaking at the Maputo ceremony where he swore Johnam into office, Rosario said that currently tourism only contributes 2.3 per cent of the GDP.

"This percentage challenges all of us", he said, "since our country possesses enormous tourism potential, bearing in mind the tourism and conservation areas that exist in Mozambique". The government had also chosen tourism as one of its priority areas.

Rosario added that the challenge is to make Mozambique a tourist destination of reference in the region and the world, and to this end there should be continued massive investment in tourism products.

He urged Johnam to work for more job creation in tourism, and recommended that INATUR "should promote and value our cultural, landscape and wildlife wealth, ensuring that each of the stakeholders in the tourism area, in both the public and the private sector, continues to make a contribution to create more employment and more income".

Johnam told reporters he is aware of the challenges he faces and pledged to continue the projects already started at INATUR.

"First I shall be guided by the existing instruments, such as the government's five year programme, the tourism strategic plan, and the marketing of tourism development. I shall take these and implement them in due time", he said.

Johnam replaces Albino Celestino who had headed INATUR since 2015. Until January this year, Johnam was the Economic and Tourism Counsellor at the Mozambican Embassy in Brazil.

