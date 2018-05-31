Photo: The Observer

Okoth Ochola, right, with his deputy Muzeyi Sabiiti.

Uganda Police Force will today receive one of the three Shs88b choppers today at Kajjansi Airfield according to information from the Police public relations office and sent out to media this morning.

According to the information, the chopper will be received by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Brig Muzeyi Sabiiti, in the afternoon hours.

"The media is invited at Kajjansi Airfield today 31 May 2018, 01:30 pm to cover the handover of a new police helicopter to DIGP," the message by ASP Isah Ssemwogerere, a staff officer, reads.

Two weeks ago, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) at Naguru police headquarters intimated to Daily Monitor that the choppers were being assembled in Italy.

"The money was approved by parliament in the current financial year and this project has been on since 2016. It was an idea proposed by former IGP (Gen Kale Kayihura) and it's just coming to pass," the AIGP who prefers anonymity said.

Sources said the chopper will be able to fly direct to Dubai and other countries especially when going for matters in line with security.