31 May 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police to Receive Shs30b Chopper Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Okoth Ochola, right, with his deputy Muzeyi Sabiiti.
By Joseph Kato

Uganda Police Force will today receive one of the three Shs88b choppers today at Kajjansi Airfield according to information from the Police public relations office and sent out to media this morning.

According to the information, the chopper will be received by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Brig Muzeyi Sabiiti, in the afternoon hours.

"The media is invited at Kajjansi Airfield today 31 May 2018, 01:30 pm to cover the handover of a new police helicopter to DIGP," the message by ASP Isah Ssemwogerere, a staff officer, reads.

Two weeks ago, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) at Naguru police headquarters intimated to Daily Monitor that the choppers were being assembled in Italy.

"The money was approved by parliament in the current financial year and this project has been on since 2016. It was an idea proposed by former IGP (Gen Kale Kayihura) and it's just coming to pass," the AIGP who prefers anonymity said.

Sources said the chopper will be able to fly direct to Dubai and other countries especially when going for matters in line with security.

Uganda

How to Die On The Country's Roads - A Guide

First things first: Decide whether you want to die as a "soldier" - that is, as an active participant in the matter, or… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.