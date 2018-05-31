31 May 2018

Ugandan Elected to Head Africa Zoo Body

Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre James Musinguzi
By Benjamin Jumbe

The Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre James Musinguzi, has been elected the next Chairperson of the Pan African Association of Zoos and Aquaria (PAAZA).

This was during the just concluded PAAZA conference 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa which was running under the theme "Good Business for Good Conservation".

Speaking to Daily monitor from South Africa, Mr Musinguzi confirmed the development saying, "I have just been elected the Head of all zoos and aquaria in Africa which is a big honour to Uganda."

Mr Musinguzi takes over from Dr Judy Mann, the head of South African Association for Marine Biological Research, Durban South Africa who has been the chair.

He said this offers Uganda another platform to promote its conservation and tourism globally.

"This is an opportunity to promote Uganda's conservation and tourism in the whole world," Mr Musinguzi said.

The conference was held in Rawsonville, Cape Town, South Africa.

The Pan African Association of Zoos And Aquaria has a responsibility of guiding and accrediting all African Zoos and Aquaria to become effective and credible centres of animal welfare, conservation, education and research.

