Photo: John Nsimbe/The Monitor

President Yoweri Museveni and his wife Janet (file photo).

An astonishing disagreement between the first lady and her husband over the re-appointment of Prof Juma Waswa Balunywa as principal of Makerere University Business School (Mubs) has spilled into public view.

President Museveni and his wife Janet who doubles as the Education and Sports minister appear to have rather uncharacteristically publicly clashed over the future of Balunywa.

In her letter dated April 11, the first lady had directed the Education Service Commission to immediately advertise Balunywa's position in view of the impending expiration of his contract on May 27, 2018.

She said it was important that the position be advertised so that the school that is affiliated to Makerere University gets a new leader to avoid a vacuum when Balunywa leaves office.

"The purpose of this letter is, therefore, to inform you that the permanent secretary of the education ministry will make a formal submission on the job specification, duties and age requirement for the post... ," the minister wrote.

Her letter immediately revealed a divergence of opinion about the institution's leadership. Professor Venansius Baryamureeba, Mubs' council chairman, had already written a letter not long before recommending that the long-serving Balunywa be reappointed in his apparently coveted position.

Balunywa has been principal of Mubs since 2003 and has overseen its development into a successful public institution despite the perennial squabbling with Makerere University over its independence and monies owed.

Although Baryamureeba backtracked on this earlier communication, the president would later latch onto his recommendation and write to the education minister informing her that the idea of reappointing Balunywa was acceptable to him.

"Since Prof Balunywa is a serious implementer of programmes and a patriotic educationist whose institution has never been part of the indiscipline of strikes... I have no objection to his appointment if all other factors are in order... ," President Museveni's letter dated April 29 reads.

Under normal circumstances this should have settled the matter. But on Monday, there was an emergency council meeting called at Mubs during which it was communicated that Associate Professor Moses Muhwezi be appointed as the acting principal with immediate effect.

Muhwezi would supposedly remain in place until such a time when the Education Service Commission appoints a substitutive principal.

It is not clear whether Museveni's categorical April 29 letter was simply [mis]interpreted by officials at the education ministry to be simply advice which they chose to ignore.

Whatever the case, only hours after Muhwezi was announced interim principal, the president quickly fired off a terse, two-paragraph letter written to Mrs Museveni on the very day Mubs council replaced Balunywa.

In directing that Balunywa be reinstated, Museveni said he has not found him wanting.

"I'm writing to direct you to reappoint Professor Waswa Balunywa as the principal Makerere University Business School for another term after the expiry of this one. One of the obstacles that have wasted our time is a disoriented pro-imperialism academia. Professor Balunywa has always been on the liberation side ideology in addition to being an active administrator," Museveni's letter said.

"His institution has been free of strikes. I have never found him averse to advice the times I have interacted with him. Such a person is always good to work with."

Not a single person directly concerned with the matter was willing to speak on record about the reversal or suspected disagreement between the president and the first lady.

However, two people close to Balunywa, who requested not to be named to speak freely, said there was no way the president would allow Balunywa to go "just like that."

"He [Balunywa] is a very political man and he knows how to play his politics quite well. There is no way Museveni can allow him to be replaced like that," one individual told The Observer moments before even the Museveni letter ordering the reappointment became public.

The individual said Balunywa has been, and remains, a key instrument in Museveni's politics especially in the Busoga sub-region where he comes from.

"He is the kind of guy who will move door to door campaigning for Museveni. In so doing, they developed a personal relationship," he said.

"There are those stated issues that all of us know why they want Balunywa to go but those are far from why Janet wants him out of Mubs," the individual said without elaborating, instead arguing that it is better for everybody that they are not discussed.

Efforts to speak to Balunywa and Baryamureeba were futile by press time as neither of the two picked nor returned our calls to their known telephone numbers.