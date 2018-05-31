Ethiopia: Addis Chamber Boosting Trade, Investment Ties

ADDIS ABABA- Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (AACCSA) said that it has been working to strengthen Ethiopia's commercial and investment ties with various countries.

AACCSA President Elias Geneti told The Ethiopian Herald that the Chamber has employed different mechanisms to help potential stakeholders explore Ethiopia's business prospects.

The Chamber sends high-level business delegations, and holds trade missions, exhibition and bazaars in selected countries as a way to encourage anchor companies discover Ethiopia's investment climate, Elias elaborated. potential

According to the President, works are being carried out to consolidate Ethiopia's trade and investment relations with selected countries; and many investors have come here as a result.

He said targets have been met when it comes to promoting Ethiopia's investment potentials. "Various exhibitions and trade missions that have been conducted in targeted countries have been proven fruitful in making successful business to business relations".

The President noted that the Chamber has also been playing pivotal role in facilitating new partnerships and cooperation between Ethiopian businesses and their foreign counterparts in agriculture, agro-processing, construction, energy and other priority sectors.

Elias said that the business community is also helping the government's efforts of creating and maintain strong economic relations by visiting various countries and holding discussions on issues concerning the private sector.

Furthermore, the President stated that the Chamber has met periodically with its partners to smooth international trade and investment, and address challenges raised by business persons.

Addis Chamber has also utilized various regional and international conferences, including the annual Dubai Africa Global Business Forum,_with the aim of improving bilateral trade relations, and creating platforms to build business ties, Elias noted.

Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations has over 17, 000 members of which 450 foreign nationals.