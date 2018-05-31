Ethiopia: Keeping Quality Standards for Better Export Performance

During the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II) period Ethiopia aims to register a 29 percent annual increment in foreign trade and secure 14 billion USD by the end of the period (2019/20 fiscal year). Concerning sector's contribution, the country eyes to secure 7.7 billion USD from agriculture, 4.2 billion USD from manufacturing industry and 2.2 billion USD from mining.

Ethiopia has also given due emphasis to the manufacturing sector such as textile and garment, leather and pharmaceuticals as well as sugar exports as sources of substantial foreign currency.

The National Planning Commission stated that foreign trade has shown some improvement in the current fiscal year and expressed its belief that the change would be helpful in increasing foreign currency reserves and stimulates the economic growth. By the same token, Ministry of Trade disclosed that the country obtained 2.1 billion USD in the past nine months of the 2017/18 fiscal year while the performance surpassed the previous year same period by 4.3 percent.

In the reported period, electricity, oil seeds, coffee, tea and khat were agricultural exportable commodities the country has gained success in attaining over 75 percent of the respective plans. The government's close engagement to support stakeholders in the export value chain and the increasing global demand for some commodities are the major factors for the success.

Concerning sectors' contribution in the export, agriculture has maintained its hegemony by with over 1.58 billion USD followed by manufacturing and mining with 332 and 109 million USD revenue respectively.

Despite such progress, the perfor mance of Ethiopia's export sector has not reached at a desirable level. Export quality and supply gaps coupled with the international price fluctuation and contraband are among major factors that have reduced Ethiopia's export revenue.

Meanwhile the amount of revenue obtained in 2014/15 has shown a 4.6 percent shortfall from the 2013/14 budget year; a 15 percent slump witness in the six months performance of the past budget year and the performance in 2014/15.

Approached by Addis Zemen Daily, an economist Mushe Semu stated that shortcomings witnessed in fully implementing manufacturing goals, lack of inputs as well as managerial and technical skill gaps have hurdled the sector from playing the desired role in the national economy.

Mushe further noted that the performance of major agricultural commodities such as coffee, sesame and cereals has also largely fluctuated thereby hampering the country's foreign currency earning plans. The government and other stakeholders' endeavor to increase volume of agricultural exports and diversify commodities has not yet brought the desired outcomes due to issues in export quality.

Sharing Mushe's idea, another expert, Dr. Nur Ali from Ethiopian Economists Association said that Ethiopia's export sector which shows the diversification of export commodities and increased revenue still lacks competitive quality. Shortcomings in meeting international quality standards also remain the major hindrance in Ethiopia's vision of becoming strong competitor in the global market.

Dr. Nuri noted that inadequacies in applying modern and viable technologies among stakeholders in export value chain is the primary factor for quality driven price fluctuation. The poor producing, handling, packaging and storage techniques and inadequate transport connectivity has also played adverse role in reducing the quality and competitiveness of Ethiopia's exportable commodities in the global market.

In this regard, Mushe stated that the active public private partnership is essential to enable Ethiopia's exportable commodities meet international quality standards. Offering continuous capacity building trainings to smallholder producers, who supply most products is also something worth consideration.

The expert further noted that the government should extend its engagement in inspecting commodities quality whilst giving equal attention to keep results gained in diversifying export items. The incumbent needs also to strengthen the role it has played in supporting producers and exporters access to modern technologies and inputs as well as easing the loan and taxation procedures.

For his part, Dr. Nuri called on attention to be given to branding additional coffee items to keep the current achievement in the commodity and attain more foreign currency.

Concerning mining, the expert said that consolidated efforts are required to attract foreign companies with the desired capital, technology and expertise by providing attractive incentive packages including tax holidays, loan, duty free importation of capital goods and offering land in a competitive manner. Local mining firms need to be supported to build their capacity through loans and other incentives with a view to engaging them in the global market.

Furthermore, enhancing the participation of domestic investors in the manufacturing sector would also play a pivotal role in stimulating Ethiopia's export sector in the years to come.

The economic experts stated that stiff control must be put in place in border areas and government and private organs are expected to closely work with security forces to control illegal smuggling of precious minerals.

Highlighting the crucial role that quality plays for the realization of Ethiopia's export aspiration in the second GTP, both experts stressed that the issue should not be considered as the assignment of a single entity and called for a shared responsibility of all actors in the export sector to provide an integrated support, supervision and follow up to stakeholders in the value chain.