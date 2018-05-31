Ethiopia: Post-91 Foreign Policy Shift Behind Peace, Development

The current foreign policy of Ethiopia, which was introduced after the fall of the previous military-socialist regime, has brought economic development, peace and stability, according to political scholars.

In a paradigm shift, Ethiopia's foreign policy has moved from ideology heavy orientation to an approach that gives huge attention to economic priorities. As a result, regional integration and economic development have become the two pillars of the current Ethiopia's Foreign Policy, and the country has moved a long way to integrate the region with power supply, road and rail networks.

Peace and Security Studies Assistant Professor at the Ethiopian Civil Service University, Dr. Getachew Zeru tells The Ethiopian Herald that the foreign policy redefined poverty, described neighboring countries not as threats, and emphasized peaceful co-existence.

He says the policy shift from the previous ideological centered diplomacy enabled the country to make meaningful engagement with countries in the former Western and Eastern blocks.

According to Dr. Getachew, the foreign policy Ethiopia has been implementing after the end of the Cold War is paying off as it allowed the nation to establish commercial and political ties with countries from all corners of the world.

"Ethiopia has successfully exploited the opportunity created after the collapse of the socialist block and established friendly relations with Western countries, including US, Canada and EU, and Asian countries like China as well as Middle Eastern nations."

Dr. Getachew notes that the policy was designed in such a way as to embrace Ethiopia's neighbors; and it is the major factor behind the country's state of cordial relations with all countries, except Eritrea.

Crediting the existing foreign policy for bringing radical change to Ethiopia's age-old enmity with Somalia, the scholar also points out its role in bringing Sudan on board when it comes to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), and in encouraging Ethiopia and Kenya to wave visa requirements.

For Addis Ababa University Public Policy Professor, Dr. Costantinos Berhutesfa, the foreign policy played a pivotal role in spearheading Ethiopia's massive engagement in regional integration, through IGAD and other regional organizations.

Dr. Costantinos states that the country has a strong belief in mutual growth, and have invested hugely to create road, railway, water, and power ties with its neighbors. Currently, Ethiopia exports electricity to Sudan and Djibouti, and it is expected to expand to Kenya, Tanzania and other East African countries, the Professor notes.

The scholar points out that the construction of GERD manifests the country's desire to connect the East African region through electricity, besides satisfying the local demand.

Furthermore, he says: "The policy is also a contributing factor to the country's drive towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and huge investment towards infrastructures such as cross-border roads, railways, communication and electric lines, among others."

According to him, Ethiopia should encourage upper riparian countries to adopt and implement the Comprehensive Framework Agreement (CFA) and other agreements to facilitate cooperation among the Nile Basin; and give due consideration to combating terrorism and militancy to realize regional integration.

Expressing gratitude for the sacrifices that led to the current success, Dr. Costantinos calls for vigilant political and military preparedness to avert the impact of instability in East Africa and the Middle East and maintain the economic growth momentum.

With regards to the Eritrea situation, Dr. Getachew Zeru stresses that the government needs to react proactively in dealing with the country and seek peaceful means to resolve the conflict while encouraging Asmara's regime to come to the round-table through positive approaches.

Moving ahead, the scholar notes that due attention should be given to deploy well-educated and trained ambassadors and diplomats that effectively ensure Ethiopia's national interest abroad.

And both scholars agree that a timely revision of the foreign policy needs to be high on the government's agenda by being alert to the current political developments in East Africa and the Gulf regions and dealing with the changes in a principled manner.