Ethiopia: Ministry Angling Coordinated Approach to Up Technology Use, Agriculture Productivity

BISHOFTU- Gaps in generating technology through agricultural education and research linkage said to be main challenge to achieving agriculture sector goals.

This was revealed during a workshop held in Bishoftu last week under the theme 'Effective Technology Generation and Delivery through Linking Agricultural Education, Research and Extension'.

On the occasion, Director General of the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research, Dr. Mandefro Nigussie stated that it is imperative to work in collaboration with key actors engaged in the sector in order to address the gaps in linking agricultural education, research and extension, and thereby achieve the agricultural sector goals set in GTP II.

As to him, Ethiopia has undeniably met some of the goals before the end of the strategic plan; however, those goals that are not yet reached demand lots of efforts and cooperation as the nation is working with big and ambitious plans in mind. "We do not believe that we can attain our goals in the remaining few years unless we work by integrating human resources, financial capacity and other facilities."

So, if all the pertinent stakeholders like higher institutions, which give agricultural courses at MA and PHD level, agricultural research institutes both at federal and state level, and agricultural extension professionals could work together with a shared vision, they would most probably realize the goal of GTP II, the Director remarked.

Moreover, Dr. Mandefro also pointed out that the expensiveness of agricultural research outputs makes big investment on human capital, finance and infrastructure crucial, if there is to be success. In other words, the more you invest on agricultural researches, the more research outputs you will have and vice versa, he reiterated. "So, I am calling on the government to invest more to enhance the production and productivity of those who are engaged in the sector".

State Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Iyasu Abraha for his part said that such effective linkages can yield higher productivity, and technology driven delivery to the farming communities.

According to the State Minister, efforts are being made by the government to identify key challenges of the sector and undertake a number of interventions to solve them; however they were not successful as they were carried out on individual institutional-basis in silos.

"Those uncoordinated efforts did not take us to the desired goals and targets set in the Poverty Reduction Program, Plan for Accelerated and sustained Development to End poverty (PASDEP), GTP-I and the current GTP-II. Therefore it is an appropriate time to shift towards a more participatory, knowledge-based and integrated approaches". The Ministry has set forth a number of ambitious organizational goals over the next several years, he added.

In order to successfully achieve these targets during GTP-II, the ministry has reviewed its performance and identified the missing links among key actors, and as a result, it has started to enhance linkages among actors in the sector.

Dr. Mandefro, who also presented a paper on the gaps in linking agricultural education, research and extension, mentioned that with the gaps having being identified, solutions that would help address them are already in full swing. "We are preparing an action-plan that would make every stakeholder accountable for any failure in discharging their duties unlike previous times".

Bureau Heads, Presidents of Universities, Directors of Research Institutes and Deans of College of Agriculture are said to be among the key stakeholders who took part in the occasion.