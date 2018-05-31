Ethiopia: May 28 - Starting Point to Ethiopia's Economic Transformation

Senior Government Officials and Experts at various levels told The Ethiopian Herald that May 28 is the foundation of the country's economic transformation, whereby notable economic achievements in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure development, and many more economic sectors were gained.

According to Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation, the country has registered 10.1 percent economic growth over the last 15 years while extreme poverty level fell to 22 percent, from 44 percent, as a result to the new economic reforms taken by the current regime after coming to power in 1991.

Public Relation Expert Yonas Mitiku says that agriculture is the major sector that has shown increase in annual output, reaching 354 million Quintals from 52 million in 1995. According to him, this has enabled the country to respond to the worst drought it faced unlike previous times, showing how far Ethiopia has come along.

He further states that road infrastructure has shown rapid development, and its coverage has now reached over 113,000 KM, far cry from the country's 19,017 KM road coverage in 1995. In parallel to this, the country's aviation industry also showed huge growth in air connectivity, with "international flights getting over 100, and domestic airports now reaching 21 from four airports in 1991."

Also, Yonas points out that electric power generating capacity has shown huge spike, increasing from 370 MW in 1991 to 4400 MW. He adds: "After the completion of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the country's energy capacity is expected to reach 11,000 MW."

Moreover, Yonas indicates that the country has seen a huge hike in telecom customers, which reached 30 million in 2014 whilst the number of mobile customers increased to 60 million from 6.25 million some few years ago. Similarly, he says that the increase in education coverage, which reached 100 percent from a measly 13 percent in 1991, created education opportunities to over 33 million citizens attending schools at the moment. The number of higher education institutions have also shows huge rise in the mentioned time-frame.

He also indicates that the health sector is the other area where various achievements, which also caught the attention of the international community, have been achieved. Highlighting the fact that Ethiopia achieved the health-related millennium development goals, especially in significantly reducing mothers and children mortality, he mentions that the bump in life expectancy, which is now close to 65 from 48 in 1995, is a remarkable achievement.

The achievements Ethiopia attained in the infrastructure sphere is also replicated in the side of job creation and cultivating entrepreneurship. According to the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the aforementioned economic progresses have brought concrete results in creating opportunities to the youth.

Senior Public Relation Expert Meron Tadelle told The Ethiopia Herald that May 28 has laid foundation to the benefits the youth are enjoying. She first listed the recent revolving fund - a 10 billion birr project the government initiated to shore up the youth all-rounded participation and benefit, and address unemployment - which become possible due to the fact that wealth has been accumulated over years of economic achievements.

In addition to this, Meron listed other job opportunities that were created through Small and Micro Scale Development initiatives, and others. Moreover, she adds that various education and training opportunities were also given to build their capacity.

Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor's Advisor Tsegaye Beyene for his part states that the ruling party Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) has become the engine behind the various developments registered in the nation over the last 27 years, even if there are still challenges that need to be addressed.

The Advisor says that the country has witnessed notable successes in various economic sectors, but the challenges facing the country should be urgently addressed through national consensus and democratic unity. "I believe that EPRDF should be strengthened and should play its role as an engine not only to maintain the economic growth, but also to elevate it to another level."

Tsegaye further stresses that challenges and issues facing the positive achievements made so far were caused mainly due to leadership gaps. He suggests for the ruling party, the government and the public to work closely to ensure the country's peace and prosperity by giving ears to public demands, strengthening the multi-party system of the nation, creating national consensus and widening the political space.

He adds: "All these stakeholders should fight against maladministration, as it is a common issue to all of us."

It is learnt that Ethiopia has registered notable economic growth over the last 27 years in various economic sub-sectors, and challenges related to national consensus, democratic unity, leadership gaps and narrow multi-party and political space should be critically evaluated and given solution in order to maintain the economic transformation and the economic seeds that were sown after May 28.