Ethiopia: Government Brings Pastoralists' Affair to the National Conversation

ADDIS ABABA- The government has benefited the pastoral community by bringing their agenda to the center stage, and into the national development plans, Minister of Federal Affairs and Pastoral Area Development said.

Sewunet Chekol, Equitable Development Directorate General with the Ministry said that unlike the previous regimes, the current federal system has been giving attention to the human elements and betterment of the life of pastoralists by setting pastoral development agenda in national discussions.

The current regime has made huge stride in terms of bringing the pastoralists' voice to the decision-making stage and sculpting some development directives that would help improve their livelihood, the Director General added.

To this end, Sewunet noted, the incumbent has established an independent institution that is solely focused on pastoralist affairs at federal and state level. "It has also made certain break in thinking from its predecessors with regards to pastoral development."

He explained that the Ministry has been ensuring the empowerment of such regions by working collaboratively with various stakeholders.

According to him, the inability to fully implement government plans, and fulfill basic social services are the main problems of pastoralist areas. To address these problems, the Ministry has been enhancing the capacity of civil servants and administrative of pastoralist areas by collaboratively working with Ministry of Civil Service and Human Resource Development, Sewunet opined.

With regards to modernizing cattle rearing, the Director General stressed that the concerned regions have been benefiting by obtaining different training and awareness raising programs from different government bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). To that end, there has been a dramatic change in the living standards of the pastoralists, he claimed.

"The political, economic and social participation in these areas have been increasing at both federal and state level as a result to the especial encouragement and attention given to them," Sewunet concluded.