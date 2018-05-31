Ethiopia: Climate Change - Global Challeng of Our Time

About 97 percent of climate scientists agree that humans changed Earth's atmosphere in dramatic ways over the past two centuries that in turn has resulted in global warning. We have also heard of the hurricane effect devastating our neighbor countries such as Djibouti. Kenya, South Sudan and Somalia among others. We are very lucky that we have not witnessed such a devastating incidence that could have a very dangerous consequence on our people.

The climate and the Greenhouse effects or the Global warming is the most important global challenges of our time because the Greenhouse effect continues to warm our planet by trapping heat near the surface of the earth thereby threatening the environment at a rapid pace and there is no sign that the climate change will decrease and if this trend continues the global temperature will further increase causing human and material wreckage. This is an unfortunate phenomenon and dangerous reality that human beings are facing and if the trend continues, it will have a devastating and catastrophic effect on current and future generations.

The irony is that this problem is created by human cataclysms. In fact, 75 percent of Greenhouse gases of which carbon dioxide accounts 50 percent are created and produced by the industrialized nations. Here it should also be noted that developing nations have to carry out their responsibility in the areas of deforestation, population explosion and lack of family planning to ease their contribution to global warming as well.

As the world population is increasing in a very fast pace, greater number of people will have greater consumption of resources including energy which results in global warming of the environment which could cause major catastrophe if not properly controlled. Generally, the negative impacts of climate change, Greenhouse effect and Global warming have become challenges to less industrialized nations in Africa. Therefore industrialized nations have more to do rather than to say this time around on the issue in question as environment question has become so important that all nations must work together to resolve the problem before it is too late.

Further, the global community must stand in unison on this single most important challenge facing humanity and put more and more pressure on governments and ask them to be very serious about it and pressure them to listen to the outcry of the global community in order to stop the climate change before it gets out of hand and before it becomes irreversible. An important and perhaps the most important summit on environment that was held in Copenhagen and Africa for the first time had a unified, sound and clear stand on the issue.

Major Powers and actors in that regard have thus far been reluctant in addressing and seeking solution to the problem. Also developing nations have had a strong, unified and unwavering stand on the issue; thus, they were taken for granted, their voice unheard, ignored and unaccounted.

Africa for the first time went to Copenhagen with a strong, unified and articulated African solution to the problem represented by the late Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi. During the fight against apartheid Africans stood in unison and fought very hard to put much pressure on governments and non-governments alike and Ethiopia played a very important role in that regard.

This time around, all citizens of the world must once again stand for a good cause and fight the climate change for a better future. For that, the global community in general, Africans and the Diaspora must put much pressure on global leaders to respond to their demand and to become serious about climate change. This is also an opportunity for industrialized nations to listen to the African solution and take steps in the right direction and stop the climate change. Africa is taking about climate change by not simply presenting the case or put forward its grievances regarding the climate change rather through a working framework that will bring about a lasting solution to the issue in question.

For that, Africa has always been willing to collaborate even with the perpetuators of the problem as long as they are willing to work together for a mutual benefit and a better future. Therefore, this is an opportunity not to be missed by all actors because the whole global community is waiting for a positive outcome from all global summits already held and future summits on the issue in question.

Finally, whatever the outcome may be, Africa will be remembered in history as standing firm, united and unwavering with regard to bringing about a lasting solution to this global problem. Fighting global warming now sounds like a lucrative investment. A new study from Stanford University finds that keeping global warming is half-a degree beneath the Paris climate agreement's two degree Celsius target which could potentially save more than $20 trillion globally.

The findings, described in the journal Nature, go beyond the environmental and health benefits to highlight the economic rewards for reducing global warming. Since the Industrial Age, Earth's temperature has risen at an alarming rate largely due to the greenhouse gases produced by human activity.

Scientists already have documented how global warming and other aspects of climate change are allowing for the spread of diseases, impacting sleep, affecting agriculture, killing corals and playing a role in extreme weather events. The 2015 Paris climate agreement set out to place limits on the amount of warming over this century -- two degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels by the year 2100. It also set a more ambitious target of reducing that increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius in that same time period. Countries were free to implement their own programs to reach that target, but previous research has shown that those collective commitments would be able to limit the rise only to 3 degrees Celsius by the century's end.

These efforts will require a lot of money, lead author Marshall Burke of Stanford University said in a briefing. And while such efforts would theoretically reap environmental rewards, he and his colleagues wanted to pin down what the global return on investment could really be.

Scientists found that if temperatures stayed within the more ambitious 1.5 degree Celsius target rather than the two degree mark, there's a good chance that these reductions would save the world roughly three percent of global GDP, or around $30 trillion USD.

If the global temperatures are kept only within the 3 degree Celsius target, scientists say, it likely would cost an extra 5 percent to 10 percent of global GDP. That's tens of trillions of dollars. Scientists also found a high likelihood that 71 percent of countries, representing 90 percent of the global population, would face less economic harm if the temperature increase were kept to 1.5 degrees.

Poorer countries benefited the most. low-latitude countries, which are already warm and already poor, in many cases, are highly likely to benefit from lower levels of warming because of the fact that they will likely incur damages for higher levels of warming.

Keep in mind, previous work estimates the cost of implementing these initiatives to be somewhere around half a trillion dollars over 30 years. Based on the published estimates, our evidence would suggest that the benefits of meeting the more stringent targets vastly outweigh the costs. In general, those countries that were already warm would likely benefit from a reduction in temperature; cold countries, such as Iceland, on the other hand, benefited from a little warming.

Scientists who were not involved in the paper praised the work while pointing out a number of limitations. It's difficult to accurately predict how future technological growth could shave off some of that temperature increase. Future adaptation will probably involve innovative technologies with lower costs than those that are currently used.

Such technologies might include, for example, air conditioners powered by carbon-free electricity that are more energy efficient than present-day devices. Adaptation could therefore result in lower economic damages than those predicted. On the other hand, by limiting their analysis to economics, the researchers might actually be lowballing the amount of benefit from reducing global warming.

These estimates would be even bigger if the non-market benefits of reduced fossil-fuel use -- for example, for human health and ecosystems -- were considered.

Hence, it is good to mention that everything is now on the hands of industrialized nations as they have the opportunity to play it safe; may God help them do the right thing.