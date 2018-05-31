30 May 2018

South Africa: Maimane Challenges Ramaphosa On Job Creation for Youth

analysis By Orateng Lepodise

Mmusi Maimane believes Cyril Ramaphosa's youth jobs plan to create a million jobs in three years is a pipe-dream that would, at current rates take 50 years to achieve. He made the comments while visiting the closed Johannesburg Labour Centre.

On Wednesday DA Leader Mmusi Maimane visited the Johannesburg Labour Centre, once known as the largest labour centre in South Africa.

The centre was designed to assist, according to Maimane, approximately 800,000 people to access services and to find work but has been shut down for three years now.

Wednesday's visit to the labour centre was not the first made by the DA. Maimane said representatives from party visited the centre in January 2016 to do an oversight. However the centre was closed due to "health and safety" risks.

"While we were assured this was being addressed urgently, it's been over two years since then and the doors of opportunity remain shut to work seekers," said Maimane.

According to Maimane, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government have failed when it came to helping South African youth get jobs and access the services that they need.

South Africa

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

