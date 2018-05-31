Rwanda: Egypt and Middle East Expo Opens in Kigali Today, Moves to New Venue

Local and foreign firms will today start showcasing their products and innovations as the 9th Egypt and Middle East Expo opens today at MIC shopping mall in downtown Kigali.

The expo will run for two weeks, through June 13, 2018.

According to Natacha Haguma, the coordinator of the expo, 60 foreign exhibitors and three local exhibitors will take part.

Commenting on the decision to move the annual expo from its usual location at Petit Stade Remera to downtown Kigali, Haguma said it was due to the ongoing rehabilitation works at Amahoro National Stadium.

She noted that the expo, in its 9th edition, was an opportunity for participating exhibitors to showcase their products with an aim to attract buyers and explore possibilities of entering partnerships with other firms.

"Rwandans will benefit from the Egypt and Middle East Expo through shopping and learning but it also provides part-time jobs to over 200 youths,"Haguma said.

The trade fair is a biannual event that seeks to promote trade and investment in participating countries, namely Iran, Pakistan, Syria, Egypt, India, UAE and Singapore; as well as hosts Rwanda.

Showgoers can choose from range of products on display, such as furniture, sanitary ware, foodstuff, decorative chandeliers, carpets, kitchenware, household items, shoes, jewelries, and home appliances, among others.

Emmanuel Ndagijimana, the managing director of Kigali Gas, said he is optimistic that the new venue for the expo will attract more visitors, thus increasing the expo's visibility.

Esperance Uwimana, a Kigali resident, said that she looks forward to a variety of products that will be showcased at the expo.