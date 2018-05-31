30 May 2018

Angola: Referee Gerson Emiliano Faces Constraints to Travel to Russia

Lubango — Gerson Emiliano dos Santos, Angolan international assistant referee appointed for the FIFA World Cup in "Russia-2018, is having difficulties to get foreign currency for his trip to Russia.

According to the referee, who was received Tuesday by the deputy governor of southern Huíla province for social, political and economic affairs, Maria João Chipalavela, where he was honored, the exchange rate policy of commercial banks is the main difficulty.

The referee has a trip set for June 2 and June 3 has to present himself to the FIFA officials.

He also said that he contacted the banks and entities he is still waiting for an answer.

Gerson Emiliano dos Santos, 35-year old, is a referee from Huila Province and professor of Mathematics, married and father of two daughters.

