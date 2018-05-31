South Africa: Two Waterfall City Developers Arrested for Alleged Illegal Water Connections

Two property developers have been arrested in connection with claims of illegal water meter connection in Waterfall City and the alleged theft of water worth millions of rands from the City.

The City of Johannesburg's Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS), the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the Hawks made the arrests on Wednesday.

After a three-week investigation, the two developers were arrested in Woodmead.

They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on charges of theft.

This follows the arrest of a City of Johannesburg official on Monday for allegedly colluding with and assisting developers.

The official was arrested for fraud and corruption and was released on R5 000 bail.

On Tuesday, the GFIS Unit's Lucky Sindane said the unit and Operation Buya Mthetho team had recovered R8.2 million from several developers who had stolen or illegally obtained water meters.

He said the City estimated that about 90% of the water meters installed at the massive Waterfall City development were not on the City's billing system.

Sindane added that the City lost between R5 billion and R8 billion annually to revenue leakages and accounts being deleted from the City's billing system.

"Unfortunately, some developers have found ways to engage in irregular practices which seek to circumvent due process and end with massive revenue leakages for the City," he said at the time.

"This practice amounts to the contravention of water and electricity supply by-laws and carries hefty fines for property owners and developers," he added.

Source: News24