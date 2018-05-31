Botswana: Govt to End Info. Drought

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi has acknowledged that speculation by media houses on some topical issues was due to lack of access to information and made a commitment to end information drought the media had complained about.

Speaking during his inaugural press conference at the Mass Media Complex yesterday (May 30), President Masisi expressed appreciation for the role played by the media in a democratic dispensation and promised to ensure the existence of a thriving, free and vibrant media in Botswana.

He assured members of the media that there would be similar engagements with them in future and that cabinet ministers would also frequently engage with them.

The President used the press conference to set the tone for what the nation should expect from his administration.

The President stressed government's firm belief in remaining relevant and accountable to the nation explaining that this was a democratic ideal that it held dear.

Highlighting some issues on the government agenda, the President mentioned job creation, managing human-wildlife conflict, promoting the economic use of land as well as issues relating to alcohol consumption.

He said government would engage all the relevant stakeholders and the nation as a whole on the mentioned issues with the view to reaching decisions that would be beneficial to Batswana and all residents.

Mr Masisi underscored government's commitment to creating a conducive environment that would help facilitate the creation of jobs by the private sector.

He pointed out that a recent cabinet retreat deliberated on issues surrounding the entertainment industry saying while its promotion was a necessity, it industry should be done in an orderly manner.

Cabinet resolved that entertainment hours should be altered to accommodate the views of all stakeholders.

On the issue of land, he said government had resolved to ensure economic use of all pockets of land in the country, the intention being to increase efforts to attain food security as well as to safeguard the rights of those holding land rights.

President Masisi said it was necessary for Botswana to move away from semi-primitive to more modern land use practices.

This, his noted would be achieved through such means as the servicing of land in agricultural areas, reticulation of water, electricity and internet connectivity.

Mr Masisi pointed out that government would engage Batswana and the relevant stakeholders on the management of human-wildlife conflict, noting that one of the issues would be on whether or not to lift the hunting ban.

President Masisi reaffirmed government's commitment to economic diversification saying it was the realisation of that ideal that would also add impetus to job creation, among others.

Source : BOPA