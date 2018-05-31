30 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Environment Ministry Concerned About Genetically Modified Food

Luanda — The Ministry of Environment intends to train national cadres on bio-safety to reduce the transgression of genetically modified, imported or altered products into the country in order to ensure their quality.

Cabinet minister, Ana Paula Francisco added that this measure aims to strengthen the control of the entry and exit of genetically modified products, as well as national ecosystems and biodiversity.

Speaking during the presentation of the pilot project on bio-safety, the Government official said that the country needs to stimulate the creation of debates that ends up in the creation of laws on bio-safety.

According to her, the participation of the universities, the Angolan Armed Forces, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, among other organizations, is fundamental as it is a matter that lacks prepared and equipped laboratories.

Genetically modified products are foods whose genes have been modified or manipulated by humans in ways that exhibit characteristics that would not have in their natural state and acquire advantageous specificities to humans.

The most genetically engineered products are beans, corn, soybeans and some plants and insects.

