31 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dairiboard CEO Mandiwanza Cleared of Gun Assault

Dairiboard Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Mandiwanza was Wednesday acquitted on charges of assaulting his security guard with a gun.

Mandiwanza was hauled before the courts recently for an offence he allegedly committed in 2017.

He was accused of bashing security guard Edmund Mutusva after finding him sleeping on duty.

However, Harare magistrate Eric Kadye ruled that the prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said the State failed to bring any evidence proving Mutusva was assaulted as there was no medical affidavit.

In addition, the complainant's testimony was not coherent, leaving the court with a suspicion that the allegations were fabricated.

Mandiwanza was then released after he applied for discharge at the end of state's case.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was out of custody on $50 bail.

Prosecuting, Lovemore Siyamunda had alleged that Mandiwanza committed the offence at his residency in Harare's Glen Lorne area.

Court heard Mutusva was employed by the Mandiwanza as a security guard.

It was alleged on November 21, at around 4pm, Mandiwanza arrived at his home and found Mutusva sleeping when he was supposed to be awake manning the premises together with another guard.

The Dairiboard CEO reportedly ordered the duo off the premises before he grabbed Mutusva and started beating him with the back of his gun.

