Namibia: Justice Delayed in Aupindi Trial

The verdict in the corruption trial of former Namibia Wildlife Resorts managing director Tobie Aupindi and co-accused Antonio di Savino was postponed for a fourth time in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

By the time Aupindi and Di Savino again have to return to court, for the delivery of the judgement in their trial, a year would have passed since magistrate Helvi Shilemba reserved her judgement after hearing closing arguments near the end of October last year. Aupindi and Di Savino were informed in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, which was the fourth scheduled date for the delivery of the verdict, that the magistrate was not available. The verdict delivery has now been postponed to 24 and 25 October.

The judgement was first scheduled to be delivered in January, but was then postponed to February, when it was postponed to March, and then was deferred once more to yesterday.

Aupindi and Di Savino denied guilt when their trial started before magistrate Shilemba in February 2012. They are charged with corruptly providing false information to an Anti-Corruption Commission official, and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The prosecution is alleging that Aupindi and Di Savino lied to an ACC investigator in March and April 2010 by telling him that Aupindi himself had paid N$50 000 for the installation of a swimming pool at his house in Windhoek in 2006, while they knew Di Savino had actually paid for the pool. It has been claimed that at the time the pool was installed, Di Savino was doing business with Namibia Wildlife Resorts, when Aupindi was the managing director.

Following the end of the prosecution's case, the trial was halted for more than four years from February 2013, while Aupindi and Di Savino unsuccessfully tried to get magistrate Shilemba, whom they accused of being biased against them, to step down from their case. The Supreme Court finally dismissed their attempt to get the magistrate to recuse herself from their trial in July last year.

The former owner of the Windhoek-based LIC Pool Centre, Michael Kuhn, was one of the last witnesses to testify in the trial last year.

Kuhn told the court that Aupindi indeed paid for the swimming pool that was installed at his house, and that he paid for it in cash in December 2006, after he had asked Kuhn to have the pool put in urgently during the year-end period when his business was about to close for Christmas.