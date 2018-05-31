The ruling Zanu PF party has recalled three of its members of parliament for misconduct.

Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the development to journalists after Wednesday's politburo meeting in Harare.

"Kwekwe Central legislator Masango Matambanadzo, Goromonzi West parliamentarian Beatrice Nyamupinga and Godfrey Gandawa, Magunje MP have been recalled from the august House for misconduct," he said.

"They know the reason themselves. I know that three have been recalled. Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has written to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda on the development.

"The recalling has something to do with their conduct and, of course I would say to do with bringing the name of the party into disrepute. I have not seen the letters myself but, I am quite aware that they have been recalled from parliament.

"One cannot just be withdrawn from parliament. There is a reason for that. As a party spokesperson, my duty is just to communicate issues and soon we will know why they have been recalled," Moyo said.

Sources said Gandawa's recall relate to his alleged association with former provincial minister Webster Shamu who was fired last week for undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

As for Matambanadzo, the Kwekwe legislator had earlier in the week confirmed defecting to the opposition National People's Front (NPF).

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Voters Association president Austin Chindeka blamed the party leadership for ignoring advice regarding candidate selection for primary elections.

Chindeka warned that President Mnangagwa might be shocked in the upcoming election as he has been misled by those bent on destroying the party.

"We are not so sure how the dismissal of these legislators will affect or benefit the party but, candidates who were imposed during the primaries are weak and the opposition stands a better chance of winning most of the constituencies come next month because most of the strong candidates have been removed from the race," Chindeka told NewZimbabwe.com.

"Most of those who won the primaries are not in the party structures. These candidates are interested in party positions but, they do not like Mnangagwa at all.

"The President is in trouble; there is a crisis in the party. The leadership has been misled."