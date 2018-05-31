31 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Police Advisors in Central Africa Republic Get UN Medals

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations on Wednesday decorated 36 Rwandan police officers operating under its mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The officers awarded the UN medal of service excellence work as 'Individual Police Officers' and serve as mentors and advisers.

The medal parade held in the base camp of the Rwandan Protection and Support Unit (PSU) in the capital Bangui was presided over by the Deputy Representative of the UN-Secretary General in MUNUSCA, Kenneth Gruck.

Present also was Colonel Philipe Garcia, who is in charge of Police operations and Major General Mohammed Selloum, who represented the Force Commander.

Gruck thanked the Rwandan police peacekeepers for their exemplary service, citing discipline and commitment as the driving force behind their professional performance.

"Rwandan peacekeepers have made it possible even in situations where it seemed impossible," Gruck said.

He also spared time to thank other police officers deployed in the capital, Kaga-Bandoro, Obo, Bria and Bangassou, for restoring safety in those regions.

One of the Rwandan Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 140 officers is deployed in Kaga-Bandoro, about 400km from the capital Bangui, where they protect internally displaced persons.

In July last year, the Rwandan police peacekeepers deployed in Kaga-Bandoro repelled militias when they attacked an IDP camp under their protection and captured some attackers and their weapons.

Rwanda maintains about 460 Police peacekeepers in CAR, including two three contingents; two FPUs and a PSU, each composed of 140 officers.

The PSU contingent is in charge of escorting high profile officials and other special duties, while FPU conducts escort, crowd control and other operational duties.

Meanwhile, Colonel Garcia, while speaking during the medal parade ceremony, also commended the sacrifice of the Rwandan police peacekeepers, and their commitment even in challenging situations.

Rwanda

Kagame Rebuffs Chamisa Claims

Rwandan President Paul Kagame yesterday dismissed claims by MDC-T leader Mr Nelson Chamisa that he helped him craft his… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.