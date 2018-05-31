Rwanda Police Advisors in Central Africa Republic Get UN Medals

The United Nations on Wednesday decorated 36 Rwandan police officers operating under its mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The officers awarded the UN medal of service excellence work as 'Individual Police Officers' and serve as mentors and advisers.

The medal parade held in the base camp of the Rwandan Protection and Support Unit (PSU) in the capital Bangui was presided over by the Deputy Representative of the UN-Secretary General in MUNUSCA, Kenneth Gruck.

Present also was Colonel Philipe Garcia, who is in charge of Police operations and Major General Mohammed Selloum, who represented the Force Commander.

Gruck thanked the Rwandan police peacekeepers for their exemplary service, citing discipline and commitment as the driving force behind their professional performance.

"Rwandan peacekeepers have made it possible even in situations where it seemed impossible," Gruck said.

He also spared time to thank other police officers deployed in the capital, Kaga-Bandoro, Obo, Bria and Bangassou, for restoring safety in those regions.

One of the Rwandan Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 140 officers is deployed in Kaga-Bandoro, about 400km from the capital Bangui, where they protect internally displaced persons.

In July last year, the Rwandan police peacekeepers deployed in Kaga-Bandoro repelled militias when they attacked an IDP camp under their protection and captured some attackers and their weapons.

Rwanda maintains about 460 Police peacekeepers in CAR, including two three contingents; two FPUs and a PSU, each composed of 140 officers.

The PSU contingent is in charge of escorting high profile officials and other special duties, while FPU conducts escort, crowd control and other operational duties.

Meanwhile, Colonel Garcia, while speaking during the medal parade ceremony, also commended the sacrifice of the Rwandan police peacekeepers, and their commitment even in challenging situations.