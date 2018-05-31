Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is gearing up for its national convention that is set to take place in June, the party secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has announced.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Wa Jeffrey said the DPP will hold its convention in June but did not indicate the date or place.

"The date of the convention will be announced by the Chairperson of the convention in due course," Jeffrey, MP said.

Details of the convention chairperson were not given.

Nyasa Times understands the convention will be fast-tracked as early as next week to endorse President Peter Mutharika as party's torchbearer for May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

"The convention will be fast-tracked to stop ruinous divisions," a top party source said.

The official said DPP is "ready to roar and would emerge stronger after the convention ahead of the 2019 elections".

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Wa Jeffrey said the convention will be held in Blantyre at a venue yet to be verified.

President Mutharika has already indicated he is interested to run for another five years term -which will be his mandatory last term as per Malawi constitution - and said "the party is not for sale" to have change of guard.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika endorsed Vice President Saulos Chilima for presidential run when she termed the incumbent too old to seek re-election next year.

Youth leader Louis Ngalande, former minister Patricia Kaliati and national governing council member Noel Masangwi, legislators Bon Kalindo, Allan Ngumuya, Paul Chibingu are among those who are backing Chilima Movement.

DPP last held its convection on April 17, 2013 with Peter Mutharika coming out as the party's torch bearer for the 2014 elections after beating his only contender Henry Chimunthu Banda.

However, according to article 8, point 4 of the DPP convention, the party is expected to hold a National Political Conference (Convention) after every two years or an extra ordinary one in between at the request of the National Governing Council (NGC).

There are reports that the NGC for DPP has not met since four years ago and the summoning of the convention has not be sanctioned by the party executive.

Article 8, point 4 of the DPP Constitution National stipulates that a National Political Conference shall consist of all members of the NGC, Regional Committee Members, District Committee Members and nine dully accredited delegates from each constituency drawn from the main committee, the Women's Committee and the Youth Committee.

"Among the responsibilities, the conference shall review reports from the NGC and such other bodies as may be required on the progress and functions of the party. It shall also review and approve the policies and operations of the party and elect office holders to various positions in the party," it reads.