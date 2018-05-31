31 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola Defeat Mauritius in Southern Africa Regional Tournament

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's soccer team on Wednesday got their first victory in the 18th edition of the Cup of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (2018 Cosafa Cup) on Wednesday, after beating Mauritius by 1-0 in the group B's second round match.

The only goal of the match was an own goal at 63 minutes, thus enabling Angola to add three points in the general standings occupying the third place of the competition.

In the tournament, which is taking place in South Africa, the Angolans lost in their debut match to Botswana by 1-2.

For the third round match, Angola will play Malawi on June 1.

Group A is comprised by Comores, Madagascar, Mozambique and Seychelles, while group B includes Angola, Botswana, Malawi and Mauritius

Angola had already won the competition twice in 1999 and 2004.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

