Windhoek — Two businessmen facing charges of fraud under the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Act will only hear their fate in October after their case was once again postponed yesterday in Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

During a brief court appearance former Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) managing director Tobias Aupindi and his co-accused Italian businessman Antonio di Savino where informed that a ruling in their protracted case will be made on October 24 due to the unavailability of the presiding magistrate Helvi Kauna Shilemba.

Magistrate Shilemba was expected to deliver judgement yesterday as scheduled in the fraud case that has been on the judiciary's court roll for several years. The case has been postponed several times for judgment.

The two businessmen have been on trial over a couple of years for fraud.

The prosecution alleges they corruptly provided false information to an ACC officer in their unlawful attempt to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

All the charges emanate from a swimming pool built in 2006 at Aupindi's residence at 25 Kestrel Street in Hochland Park. The prosecution has it on record Di Savino paid N$50 000 for the swimming pool in exchange for lucrative tenders for the refurbishment of NWR resorts in several parts of the country.

Court documents indicate Aupindi provided false information to the ACC investigator stating that he had paid for the swimming pool himself in cash to a local company that installed swimming pools when in fact he did not. Aupindi and his co-accused have denied all these allegations. The allegations date back to a time when Aupindi was the managing director for NWR and Di Savino was doing business with NWR.

Magistrate Celma Amadhila cancelled the warrant of arrested that was issued against Di Savino and postponed the case to October 24 for judgement.

