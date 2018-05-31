Zimbabwe: Tanya, Bako Back At Donnybrook

Ace Zimbabwe's female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda, fresh from winning a top regional sports award in Johannesburg, South Africa, last Saturday night, will lead a crew of the country's top junior and senior bikers in the second round of the 2018 National Championship series at Donnybrook in Harare on Sunday.

Muzinda (13), who was crowned the 2017 Junior Sportswoman of the Year during the prestigious African Union Sports Council Region Five Regional Annual Sports Awards, will be joined on the track during the hb lubes Castrol-sponsored event on Sunday by Emmanuel Bako who is causing some ripples in the South African motocross circuit.

Both Muzinda and Bako (12) will be back at Donnybrook on Sunday after having last competed there in a Bogwheelers Club's club championship event on May 6 where the former came second in the 85cc (big wheel) Class while the latter emerged as the top dog in the 65cc Class.

Muzinda and Bako's camps yesterday confirmed they will be competing in Sunday's Nationals event where they will be involved in a "Battle Royale" in the 85cc Class with another talented young rider Daiyaan "D" Manuel (13), who is also a joy to watch when on the track. Muzinda's father and trainer, Tawanda, yesterday told The Herald that she has been training hard for the past weeks and was raring to go on Sunday as her machine, which developed some mechanical problems the last time out at Donnybrook, has received some brand new spare parts from a well-wisher in the UK.

"Remember, when Tanya competed in a club event at Donnybrook at the beginning of May, her machine had some clutch problems and this forced her to finish in second place behind Daiyaan Manuel in the 85cc Class and she wasn't happy at all.

"But we've since fixed it after we recently received a consignment of some spare parts from a well-wisher in the UK and it will be all systems go for Tanya on Sunday; and hopefully she will get the first step on the podium," Tawanda said.

Tanya is currently lying in third place behind Manuel and Bako in the Nationals 85cc Class Standings.

Bako's father and manager, Brighton, also confirmed yesterday his son will be in action at Donnybrook on Sunday where he will be competing in three classes -- 65cc, 85cc and 125cc -- "to make him stronger".

"We are good to go and Emmanuel is promising some fireworks on Sunday after having done well so far in the South African motocross circuit," Brighton said.

It will be interesting to see how Emmanuel will handle the pressure while competing in the three classes on Sunday at Donnybrook and he is likely to be involved in some exciting clashes with Manuel and Tanya in the 85cc Class in which another talented young rider Ricky White will also be involved.

Meanwhile, the country's former champion rider Ashley Thixton is a safe bet to win the main MX1 Class on Sunday while young Emile Croisette should walk away with the top prize in the 50cc Class.

Sunday will also see two female rookie riders - Mufaro Kabasa and Tady Nyamupfukudza - in action.