Namibia: Enrol in Vocational Subjects - Nghipondoka

The deputy minister of education, Anna Nghipondoka, has urged principals and teachers to encourage learners to enrol in vocational subjects while they are still in school as it is the only way to develop the country and eradicate poverty.

She made the call on Tuesday during a visit to the Zambezi region, where she met with the leadership of the Zambezi regional council and staff members of the directorate of education.

"People in suits will not help us build our country. Therefore, we need people with technical skills. This will be the only way we can develop our country and eradicate poverty. Even the councillors should, when addressing the people, ensure that they tell them not to discourage learners doing vocational subjects in school," she noted

Nghipondoka further applauded the Nsundano Junior Secondary School, which is offering technical classes in the region.

"The Nsundano Junior Secondary School is so independent in the way that they do their things. Everything, when it comes to building, is done by the children themselves at the school. They got their money, and made sure that they bought all the materials they need for the technical classes. They are even contracted to build five houses at the mass housing project in the region. Therefore, I would like to thank the principal and teachers for their hard work, and they should keep up the good work", she said.

Nghipondoka stated that not all schools are, however, using funds effectively, or the funds are not given to the schools to use at all.

"We have money put aside for schools to offer technical classes. However, this money is not used for its purpose in other regions. The workshops are filthy, children are frustrated, and it leads them dropping out of classes. You cannot go to technical classes and only teach theory; that is impossible. The rest of the regional councils in the country should take the example of the Zambezi region, and give the money to the schools to empower them to do what they can. All that is needed is a proper accounting system," she stressed.

The acting Zambezi regional education director, Jooste Kawana, gave a synopsis of the state of education in the region.

He noted that only 24 schools achieved the regional target of 65% and above last year.

"Our hope is that this year, more schools will achieve the regional target. The subject ranking in the region shows that home ecology is where the learners are achieving good symbols. We can, however, not say the same about English as it is ranked 12th in the country. We are simply not doing well in it. The grade 12 higher level is good for the region as we are doing well, but the same cannot be said about the ordinary level. The poor performance in the ordinary level results has made us to end up in last position in the country," he lamented, adding that they promise to improve on the results this year.