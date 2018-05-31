Namibia: Residents Asked to Dispose of Waste Properly

Keetmanshoop residents are being urged to dispose of their waste correctly at the local dumpsite to avoid rubbish piling up at the site's entrance.

Keetmanshoop public relations officer, Dawn Kruger, told Nampa on Tuesday that people tend to leave rubbish at the entrance to the dumpsite.

"This makes it difficult for everyone else to enter the premises," she said.

During the clean-up campaign on Friday, the entrance was cleared.

"We have separated the waste into different categories, such as garden rubble, building rubble, household waste and so on. People must henceforth discard their waste properly," Kruger said.

She also urged residents not to burn rubbish at the dumpsite. "Burning rubbish is our responsibility. We do what we call controlled burning, which is done only when the weather is favourable. This means the wind must blow in a certain direction so the smoke is not blown into town," she explained.

With regards to the clean-up held last week, Kruger said if people do not litter in the first place, there would not be a need for cleaning campaigns.

Furthermore, residents should refrain from littering and illegal dumping, and instead use dustbins and dumpsites.

- Nampa