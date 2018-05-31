Namibia: Environmental Preservation Crucial - Vivo Energy

Windhoek — Tourists frequenting the town of Rundu in the northeastern part of Namibia can look forward to a cleaner surrounding, as the town recently embarked on a clean-up campaign, supported by Vivo Energy Namibia.

Local authorities across the country have heeded the call by President Hage Geingob for a nationwide clean-up and used the Africa Day public holiday on May 25 to clean their towns.

Vivo Energy Namibia markets and distributes Shell branded fuels and lubricants, they provided gloves and refuse bags to enable the town to host a successful clean up on May 25, 2018.

Johan Grobbelaar, Vivo Energy Namibia's Managing Director said: "The preservation of the environment is a key focus for us. As such, we are excited to partner with the Rundu Town Council in cleaning up the town and bringing to the fore the natural beauty of this area, endowed with lush green surroundings. "Changing behaviour to ensure a cleaner environment will require ongoing engagement.

"Our involvement will thus not be a once-off exercise, but we are looking at other ways to enable the people of Rundu to do the right thing and to maintain a clean environment," Grobbelaar said.

The MD said when communities neglect to look after their environment, it has social as well as economic repercussions.

"It is harder for towns to attract investment, when people can see heaps of rubbish along the streets. "As Namibians, we are all responsible to work towards a cleaner Namibia and ensure an unpolluted environment for current and future generations. Not one party can do this on their own. To ensure a sustainable approach, the government, private sector and local communities will have to work together," concluded the MD.

New Era understands Vivo Energy Namibia will also assist future clean-up campaigns at Katima Mulilo and Nkurenkuru as it want the clean-up campaigns to be done regularly.