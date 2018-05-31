Ethiopia: Education Ministry Designs Alternative Strategy for Pastoralist

The government has revised the educational strategy for the pastoralist areas by designing a mobile school as an alternative method for better access to education.

The Ministry of Education (MoA) designed the system for students in Afar, Somalia, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella and Oromia regional states. The professional survey was done by the special support and inclusive education directorate of the Ministry.

The mobile education system aims at assisting the pastoralists who are not able to attend formal education as they move from one place to places due to their lifestyle.

Manuals of alternative basic education will be implemented to offer education to children between the ages of seven and 14 at grades one through six, while mobile school manuals will be used for the first cycle grade levels, one through four only, according to Fekade Negash, a senior expert at the Ministry.