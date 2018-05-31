26 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Writes Textbooks in Sign Language

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invested five million Birr in publishing sign language textbooks for preschool and high school students.

The Ministry has finalised the preparation of the books in collaboration with representatives from the nine regions and two city administrations. The books feature a comprehensive text in sign language and illustrations with descriptions in Amharic. The Ministry schedules to distributed the books during the next academic year.

Previously, secondary and preparatory students with hearing impairment used vocabularies for learning, but upon the launching of the books, they can have opportunities to get facts and exercises, according to Tamrat W/Gebriel, senior expert of Inclusive Education at the Ministry.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Starts Issuing Online Visas for Tourists

Ethiopia has started issuing visa online for tourists and other visitors across the world effective today (June 1). The… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.