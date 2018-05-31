Ethiopia: Ministry Writes Textbooks in Sign Language

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invested five million Birr in publishing sign language textbooks for preschool and high school students.

The Ministry has finalised the preparation of the books in collaboration with representatives from the nine regions and two city administrations. The books feature a comprehensive text in sign language and illustrations with descriptions in Amharic. The Ministry schedules to distributed the books during the next academic year.

Previously, secondary and preparatory students with hearing impairment used vocabularies for learning, but upon the launching of the books, they can have opportunities to get facts and exercises, according to Tamrat W/Gebriel, senior expert of Inclusive Education at the Ministry.