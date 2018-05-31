26 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Midroc Seeks Fast Investigation On Its Suspended Gold Mine Site

Tagged:

Related Topics

Midroc Gold Mine has requested the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum & Gas (MoMPNG) for a fast track investigation on its gold mining site after being accused of releasing cyanide, a chemical that affects human health and the environment.

In its letter to the Ministry, the company stated that the chemical discharged from its mining site does not have an adverse health impact on infants, mothers and the environment.

It was three weeks ago the Ministry suspended the company's license due to the recent heated dispute and controversy over the extension of its concession period to extract gold in Lege Dembi, Guji Zone in the Oromia Regional State for an additional 10 years.

While suspending the license of the company, the Ministry has disclosed that Midroc's license will remain suspended until completion of the assessment which will be conducted by an independent body.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Astounding Achievement in Attracting FDI

Various sources indicate that the rapid inflow of Foreign Direct Investment to Ethiopia has continued over the past… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.