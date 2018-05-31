Midroc Gold Mine has requested the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum & Gas (MoMPNG) for a fast track investigation on its gold mining site after being accused of releasing cyanide, a chemical that affects human health and the environment.

In its letter to the Ministry, the company stated that the chemical discharged from its mining site does not have an adverse health impact on infants, mothers and the environment.

It was three weeks ago the Ministry suspended the company's license due to the recent heated dispute and controversy over the extension of its concession period to extract gold in Lege Dembi, Guji Zone in the Oromia Regional State for an additional 10 years.

While suspending the license of the company, the Ministry has disclosed that Midroc's license will remain suspended until completion of the assessment which will be conducted by an independent body.