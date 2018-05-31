Namibia: Setback for Appeal Bid in Second Treason Trial

Seven of the eight men charged in the second Caprivi high treason trial now want to petition the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal against a ruling with which their argument that the Zambezi region is not legally part of Namibia was rejected last month.

Defence lawyer Ilse Agenbach, representing the eight accused in their legal challenge of the High Court's power to deal with cases emanating from the Zambezi region, told acting judge Petrus Unengu in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility on Tuesday that she had instructions to petition the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal against a ruling that acting judge Unengu delivered on 10 April.

In that ruling, the special plea that Agenbach raised on behalf of the eight accused in September last year was rejected, with acting judge Unengu finding that the High Court has the jurisdiction to try the accused over alleged crimes committed in the Zambezi and that the prosecutor general has the required powers to prosecute them.

With seven of the eight accused wishing to appeal to the Supreme Court against that ruling, Agenbach applied to be given leave to appeal to the country's top court two weeks ago.

Acting judge Unengu dismissed the application for leave to appeal in a ruling delivered on Tuesday, though. In the ruling he noted that the accused in the case before him first raised a special plea, claiming that the High Court did not have jurisdiction over them because they had been illegally brought from Botswana to be arrested, charged and prosecuted in Namibia, near the end of June 2014.

That special plea was dismissed in the High Court in November 2014, and the Supreme Court upheld that ruling in August 2016, although it found that one of the nine accused then charged had been brought to Namibia illegally and had to be released.

The second special plea was based on an argument that the eastern part of the Zambezi, formerly known as the Eastern Caprivi Zipfel, was not part of the territory of the former German Protectorate of South West Africa, and also did not become part of the territory of the Republic of Namibia on 21 March 1990.

Acting judge Unengu said on Tuesday that the Criminal Procedure Act does not allow an accused person to plead more than once to the same charge, with the result that the second special plea raised by the eight accused was not allowed in terms of the law and was a nullity.

In addition to that, he noted that the national territory of Namibia is defined in the Constitution as all of the territory recognised by the international community through the organs of the United Nations as constituting Namibia - which includes all of the Zambezi region.

Since the Constitution also binds the Supreme Court, it cannot entertain a special plea that would be in conflict with the Constitution's definition of Namibia's national territory, acting judge Unengu said.

The eight accused, who were arrested between July 2002 and December 2003, are charged with counts of high treason, sedition, public violence, and the illegal importation, supply or possession of firearms and ammunition. The charges stem from allegations that they had been involved in a plot to overthrow the Namibian government in the then Caprivi region and to secede the region from Namibia from September 1998 to December 2003.