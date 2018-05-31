Ethiopia: Project Lands Earth to Restore Degraded Land

A new Provision of Adequate Tree Seed Portfolios (PATSPO) project was launched with the primary aim of enhancing forest landscape restoration and realise Ethiopia's target of building climate resilient green economy.

The World Agroforestry Centre (ICRAF) launched the project along with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MEFCC) with financial assistance from the Norwegian government.

The four-year project is also implemented in coordination with the Ethiopian Environment, Forest Research Institute (EEFRI).

Ethiopia has a plan of restoring 20 million hectares of degraded land to build a climate resilient green economy.