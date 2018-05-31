26 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Project Lands Earth to Restore Degraded Land

Tagged:

Related Topics

A new Provision of Adequate Tree Seed Portfolios (PATSPO) project was launched with the primary aim of enhancing forest landscape restoration and realise Ethiopia's target of building climate resilient green economy.

The World Agroforestry Centre (ICRAF) launched the project along with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MEFCC) with financial assistance from the Norwegian government.

The four-year project is also implemented in coordination with the Ethiopian Environment, Forest Research Institute (EEFRI).

Ethiopia has a plan of restoring 20 million hectares of degraded land to build a climate resilient green economy.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Astounding Achievement in Attracting FDI

Various sources indicate that the rapid inflow of Foreign Direct Investment to Ethiopia has continued over the past… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.