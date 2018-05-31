Zimbabwe: Reasons to Vote for President Mnangagwa On July 30

opinion

The Zimbabwean economy has been in the doldrums for close to two decades. President Mnangagwa has been the light at the end of the tunnel as his administration prioritises the economy over politics.

This paradigm shift has endeared him to Zimbabwean voters as many seek a leader who understands their needs.

The new dispensation under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is economy-oriented as the focus is on opening up the country for business, creating jobs, modernising the public sector and promoting investment, economic empowerment and re-aligning to an investor-friendly trajectory that leads to economic growth.

The fast-track land reform programme implemented from 2000 witnessed low yields due to lack of experience by the beneficiaries and absence of massive and consistent funding.

The introduction of Command Agriculture by President Mnangagwa improved the maize output since ours is agro-based and what better way to earn much-need foreign currency than revive this critical sector!

The leadership of President Mnangagwa means business.

President Mnangagwa is always reiterating that Zimbabwe is open for business. His fight is to re-engage the international community so that Zimbabwe's economy can improve.

He understands that as a country we should not operate in isolation; we need others to flourish. This was seen by his trip to Davos, Switzerland.

He went to Davos to spread the economic gospel. This is his goal other than dwelling in politics.

President Mnangagwa has seen the suffering of the Zimbabweans and has prioritised the revival of the economy first before anything else, thereby making him a servant of the people.

President Mnangagwa's win-win policies are geared towards boosting and safeguarding investments and improving people's livelihoods.

The international community is also appreciating President Mnangagwa's efforts of re-engagement so as to attract the investors.

Respected German-American investment strategist Dr Mark Mobius, who manages a portfolio worth more than US$47 billion, recently cited Zimbabwe as being among frontier markets worth investing in.

The international community is starting to have confidence in the Zanu-PF Government.

The President also went to Qatar in a bid to attract investors for the country and the trip was a success.

President Mnangagwa said that crucial progress in a number of fields was made. It is evident investors are excited to be part of the new order.

President Mnangagwa is also putting efforts to revive the industries, for instance, Ziscosteel and Zimasco in Kwekwe.

The revival of these companies will see more jobs being created in Zimbabwe.

Ziscosteel's revival will trigger growth in Hwange Colliery Company Limited, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and other suppliers.

The NRZ recently acquired 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 coaches as a way of reducing the costs long-haul road freight which was damaging Zimbabwe's road network.

Ziscosteel has over the years caught the eye of investors across the board.

Through President Mnangagwa's efforts, a delegation was sent to New York's Wall Street, led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Major-General (Rtd) Sibusiso Busi Moyo and was also invited to the 2018 London Commonwealth meeting.

Zimbabwe had deeply fractured relations with the West and became increasingly isolated under former President Robert Mugabe.

President Mnangagwa, in his inaugural speech in November last year, told the world that isolation was not desirable and that the new era would see the country deepening relations with old friends and reaching out to those who had distanced themselves from Zimbabwe over the past 15 years.

Government has made tremendous progress in undertaking key reforms, which have led to a review of the Indigenisation and Empowerment Act and rationalisation of the civil service.

The recently launched Zanu-PF manifesto indicates that Zimbabwe has a huge and diversified mineral resource base which has also attracted artisanal and small-scale miners to contribute significantly to mining output.

The Government of President Mnangagwa will complement the mining efforts so as to boost the economy, thereby making the lives of Zimbabweans better than before.

The manifesto indicates that the Zanu-PF Government, through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, will avail more facilities to small-scale gold miners.

It will also support and capacitate artisanal and small-scale miners in order to increase production and enhance productivity in an environmentally sustainable manner.

President Mnangagwa is fighting hard to meet the demands of the people.

He knows the welfare of the people is more important than paying attention to politics.

President Mnangagwa's administration has been able to strike a proper balance between politics and economic imperatives, with a greater emphasis on bread and butter issues.