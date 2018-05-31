Oranjemund constituency councillor Lazarus Nangolo has requested the //Karas Regional Council to pay off his outstanding MTC cellphone bill of N$21 000.

In a letter dated 24 April 2018, Nangolo requested the KRC to pay off his outstanding phone bill to avoid him being blacklisted.

"This communique serves to inform you that my name is listed at ITC (Information Trust Corporation) due to a default on my MTC account. I, therefore, would like to request your good office for this outstanding amount to be paid [off] for my name to be cleared, and to be removed from ITC listing," the letter read.

Nangolo yesterday said the council was supposed to pay off the debt as part of his cellphone benefit. He added that the council should have paid the monthly instalments of about N$700 for 24 months.

The account fell into arrears because MTC did not send invoices to effect payment, the councillor claimed.

Nangolo further stated that there was a "misunderstanding", which led to MTC sending the monthly invoices for payment to him directly. But he quickly added that this was rectified, as he had instructed MTC to send the invoices directly to the council for payment.

The politician could also not say for how long the council had not paid his MTC account.

"Most of the time, I was using my MTC tango number phone, and could not notice that my account was in arrears," he explained.

Nangolo said the non-payment was reflecting poorly on his name as he was now blacklisted as a defaulter.

The council's chief regional officer, Augustinus Aucham, yesterday said the council did not pay the councillor's account because it was not provided with invoices by MTC nor the account holder to effect the monthly payments.

"We were unable to get the supporting documents to make payments on the councillor's account," he stated.

The council's top administrator noted that Nangolo, like all other political office-bearers and management cadre members, was entitled to buy a cellphone from MTC at the council's expense as part of his cellphone benefit.

Aucham said the council would soon settle the account in full.