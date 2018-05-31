Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa is not happy that an unknown number of graves of fallen Swapo combatants are neglected and forgotten, while some people who helped freedom fighters during difficult times are still not recognised as war veterans.

Nghaamwa said this on Tuesday during the visit to the site of a mass grave of Plan combatants who died in clashes with the counter-insurgency unit of the then South West African police (Koevoet) in April 1989 in the Onghwiyu village, Oshikunde constituency.

Namibians, Nghaamwa said, cannot enjoy in good conscience independence while the graves of those who sacrificed their lives for this country are neglected and forgotten and while some of those he described as "backsliders and opportunists" are enjoying veteran benefits at the cost of real freedom fighters.

"I am not saying 'all'. I am saying 'some' of the people who are enjoying veteran benefits today never supported Swapo during the bitter days of the liberation struggle. It is regrettable that veteran status applications of some real freedom fighters were rejected," he said. The mass grave was practically forgotten for the past 28 years until the man who commanded the Plan fighters in that specific battle, Gideon Nauyoma Hamakali, decided to return to the area last year.

Hamakali, also known as Kashima, said he was commanding two detachments with a total of about 400 fighters.

They entered Namibia on 2 April 1989 and were on their way to the Omutwewomhedi village where they were to assemble and hand themselves over to Untag to be disarmed and confined to base, but before reaching their destination, they noticed that Koevoet was following their tracks. "I held an urgent crisis meeting with my sub-unit commanders, and we decided to lay an ambush and see what happens next.

Moments later Koevoet drove their Casspirs directly into our ambush, igniting a firefight that lasted about 90 minutes," he said.

He said he eventually ordered a disengagement as he and 14 others were injured while 16 of his men lay dead and one was taken captive, while many Casspirs were burning at the spot.

He said another freedom fighter from his unit was killed in the area the next day, bringing the total number of the dead to 17.

Local people buried fifteen in a mass grave, while the other two were buried in two separate graves in the area.

He said he retired as NDF major last year and decided to visit the area, only to find that the mass grave and the site of an important battle was entirely neglected and forgotten.

Nghaamwa said he was visiting the mass grave at Onghwiyu because he wanted to have all details and hear from local people before taking up the matter with his seniors in Windhoek.

Local people who met the governor at the site demanded that a monument should be erected at the site.

"I will take your views to the national leadership," Nghaamwa promised.

Nghaamwa was among others accompanied by deputy minister James Sankwasa, retired NDF general Peter Nambundunga and regional police commander Simeon Shindinge.

The site can be reached through a two-track road of approximately 5 km that leads north from the Eenhana-Okongo main road.

Nghaamwa urged local community members to widen the road to make the site easily accessible to visitors.