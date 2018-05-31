26 May 2018

Ethiopia: Internally Displaced People Return Home

Over one-fourth of displaced individuals, due to the recent inter-regional disputes between the Oromia and Ethiopian Somali regional states, returned to their home, according to a recent release of the government.

National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) reported that 300,000 internally displaced people returned to their homes. Still, 856,941 people are left displaced, according to the report. And the Commission is providing them with humanitarian assistance in collaboration with the two regional governments, according to Mitiku Kassa, commissioner of NDRMC.

Oromia Regional State is constructing 84,600 rehabilitation centres in 11 selected towns while the Somali region has been working in a settlement program in places which have adequate water and resources. The government has also allocated over three billion Birr to rehabilitate the displaced in different parts of the country.

