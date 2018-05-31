Ethiopia: Lakes Already Feel the Pinch of Climate Change, Industrialisation

column

Ethiopia is not yet industrialised but greenhouse gases emissions globally are affecting its environment. Without due attention, the availability and variability of freshwater resources will be severely hampered, writes Mekonnen Teshome (mokish03@gmail.com), a communication and public relations consultant.

Ethiopia is endowed with abundant freshwater resources - commonly dubbed the water tower of Africa. The country is currently building Africa's biggest hydroelectric dam, which is expected to generate over 6000Mw after completion.

But despite the huge resource of surface and groundwater, the former amounting to over 120 billion cubic meters a year, Ethiopia is confronting enormous challenges. Its water bodies, especially lakes and rivers, are diminishing due to climate change and over-utilisation.

Similar problems are affecting other African water resources, such as the Lake Chad. In Ethiopia's case, the situation is most severe for the lakes and rivers along the Great Rift Valley.

Ethiopia has already lost one of its great lakes - Haramaya Lake. There is no more water at a lake that once was over 10 miles round and 30 feet deep. This situation has already created national remorse. The city of Harar is forced to find an alternative source for potable water as well as fish production.

Haramaya's lake bed is now dry because of erosion, population increase, wasteful farming practices, little to no attention by the authorities and climate change.

This calls attention to the nation's other water resources. Ethiopia has twelve major river basins, and most of its lakes and rivers are found in the Great Rift Valley where the country shares cross-boundary water with downstream riparian nations such as Kenya.

Massive water demand for domestic supply, industrial and irrigation uses has brought a burgeoning pressure on the lakes and rivers. Various pertinent studies and scholars indicate that climate change takes the lion's share of the diminishing resources of the lakes and rivers in Ethiopia.

Consequently, the results indicate that significant changes are shown in hydrological characterstics and subsequent change in the lakes' water balance due to high evaporation rates. This is especially true in the Rift Valley basins where the temperatures are higher than in the most Ethiopian highlands.

The Sustainable Development of the Protected Area System in Ethiopia (SDPASE) also confirms that evaporation is the main culprit when it comes to the decreasing water balance. We can take the evaporation rate of Lake Abjata, another threatened and rapidly diminishing Rift Valley lake. With a volume of half a billion cubic metres and eight-metre depth, the lake is evaporating at a rate of 372 million cubic metres a year.

Lake Abjata used to cover 194-kilometre squares of surface area in 1973 while its area today is less than half that, according to a study conducted for the SDPASE.

Lake Ziway, in the upper valley of the basin, is the main water source for Lake Abijata through its tributary the Bulbulla River. And as its volume is significantly decreasing, it determines the amount of water flowing into Lake Abijata. The water extraction for irrigation and industrial activities from Lake Ziway, and the Meki and Katar rivers has also posed a significant threat to the existence of Lake Abjata.

The scenarios developed show that both temperature and precipitation are likely to increase by the end of this century from their 1981 to 2000 level. These changes are likely to have significant impacts on the inflow volume into the lakes and means that the problem is not going away anytime soon.

Though Ethiopia is not yet industrialised, the substantial global greenhouse gases emissions are affecting its environment, and thus the economy. Without due attention, climate change will have a profound impact on the availability and variability of fresh water as heat waves, drought, and change in rainfall patterns increases in response to global warming.

The misuse and overexploitation of forests, lakes and rivers have brought about hardships and difficulties on people and wildlife in most parts of Ethiopia.

The case of the Rift Valley lakes in Ethiopia are indicators of the considerable changes in the country's water resources. Rehabilitation work needs to be intensified by governmental and non-governmental actors before the worst comes.

Efficient and sustainable use of water is critical for Ethiopia. Conservation of natural resources, especially forests, is crucial to protect biodiversity. This will call for a more robust protection of natural resources from misuse and overexploitation. Of course, this could only go hand in hand with the government being able to provide farmers with alternative means of earning their living.

Projects dubbed "Building adaptive water resource management in Ethiopia," an effort of the Ethiopian government seeking to build resilience to climate change by strengthening water resources management is a laudable beginning.

Such projects would continue to identify the current bottlenecks in water resources management at federal and local level. They will also plan actions to help the government and River Basin authorities to deal with climate change. With the clock ticking, implementation of such efforts cannot come sonner.