Ethiopia: Shielding the Fruits of Sacrifice

Obviously, Ethiopia is a country of diversity as it is home to many nations, nationalities and peoples, religions, languages, cultures and ways of life. But in the past, the country struggled to accommodate these diversities. Instead, contrary to the reality on the ground, the nation building efforts of the past centered on the creation of a single Ethiopian identity. These efforts instigated conflicts as the peoples of the country were forced to rise up against tyranny to ensure freedom and liberty. The resulting conflicts and civil war also undermined the progress of democracy and economic development.

And large number of Ethiopian youths lost their lives in the process and became martyrs. This is because their goal was not only about liberating themselves. Instead, they had this loftier goal of making free all Ethiopians.

Some 27 years ago, they managed to get rid of the military junta and came up with an inclusive constitution that laid the foundation for the multinational federal system. The constitution, the federal system and the hard work of its sons and daughters have enabled the country to witness economic, social, political and diplomatic success stories.

True, the constitution, which guarantees equal rights to all, is the gift of the bloods of the martyrs that was shed on Ethiopia's soils. One of the basic features of the constitution is the fact that it ensures sovereign power to the people. Article eight of the 1995 constitution guarantees that sovereign power resides in the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia and the constitution is an expression of their sovereignty.

And it seems the federal system is the best option to accommodate diversity and protect their rights. In fact, the current federalism is a direct answer to 'the national question' which led to a lot of sacrifice. That is why it is the foundation to the country's peace and stability and hence, the progress in economic arena.

Evidently, one of the best achievements of the current federal system is the successive economic growth. In the past 15 years, Ethiopia has been one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The annual per capita income has also increased to 800 USD.

In addition, poverty, which for long had been distorting the positive image and precious history of the country, has also been significantly reduced. In fact, the poverty level was reduced from 44 percent to 22 percent.

Life expectancy which was 48 in 1995 has increased to 65 years. In addition, the achievements in infrastructural expansion, social development and investment have impressed many international commentators.

It is these cumulative achievements that led the government to aspire to making Ethiopia among lower middle income countries in the foreseeable future. Making the martyrs models for the posterity, it is important to initiate them to work harder than ever by developing a better work culture to realize this lofty vision.

It is natural that doing so requires overcoming various challenges such as the recent unrests in some parts of the country, whose main causes were lack of good governance and maladministration.

Huge challenges are ahead for the country in speeding up the democratization process, developing the culture of democratic nationalism, ensuring the supremacy of developmental thinking over rent seeking, getting rid of extremist tendencies and making sure that the development policies are successfully implemented.

Besides, as a demanding society is being created in Ethiopia, more than ever, it has become imperative to ensure active participation of citizens. By recalling the spirits of the martyrs who scarified their lives at young age for common cause, it is also important to create a generation that do not tolerate the act of corruption.

Ensuring fair distribution of wealth among the states and peoples of Ethiopia is also another top priority. Everything has to about transforming Ethiopia. After all, that was why the youths of the previous generations paid an enormous sacrifice.