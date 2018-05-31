Ethiopia: New Ideas for New National Democratic Innovations

A sprit of hope and optimism is prevailing in Ethiopia, mostly based on the promises and strategies that are being charted out by the new Premier. Prime Minister Abiy's government has taken and is expected to take measures that would help to further widen the political space and promote democracy right up to the grassroots level.

The Premier has repeatedly stressed on the need for knowledge based performance, change of outlook and the importance of unity. In short, a wind of change is blowing over the country and the public is expecting more changes both at the federal and state levels.

Public servants are expected to be part of this change and cannot remain as fence sitters when massive change is unfolding across the country.

In his recent speech at the Millennium Hall, the Prime Minister said "a new system cannot be built with defunct old outlook". What does this actually mean? It means you cannot build a new socio-political and economic order by heavily relaying on old outlook

or view point. It is also necessary to use the most useful aspects of older ideas to ascertain change and continuity in the development of a new political order.

This reminds one of a biblical verse which reads "And no man puts new wine into old bottles: else the new wine doth burst the bottles, and the wine is spilled, and the bottles will be marred: but new wine must be put into new bottles". (Matthew 9:14-17).

The question that immediately comes into mind is, do we have enough public servants both at the leadership and rank and file at all levels and to carry through the national goals in all sectors?

There may not be an immediate answer for this question but it is obvious that the nation's needs highly qualified professionals that could man government responsibilities at all levels and sectors.

Having knowledgeable public servants is one thing but ensuring that they possess the required wisdom and commitment is another critical factor. Acquiring public servants that are equipped with the necessary knowhow, wisdom and dedication is certainly a process and may not surface up over night.

A change of attitude and dedication is personal and cannot come only out of lengthy workshops or seminars. Such gatherings certainly help to shape up ones world view or the desired outlook for nation building and promotion of democracy in the country but cannot replace or bring about personal dedication and sprit of accountability.

At face value, commitment of public servants to their public duties may be taken as a single variable. However, the actual case is quite different. One is committed to his/her public duties when they are also committed to their personal and family well being and also to their duties and responsibilities as residents of a specific community of peoples.

In his cabinet meeting a couple of weeks back, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said that all sector ministries, authorities, commissions and agencies will enter into an operational agreements with the HPR on fulfilling their planned activities with a spirit of accountability.

The next Ethiopian fiscal year is just at the corner and to what extent are the public institutions ready to keep up to their expectations in meeting their targets to accomplish their planned activities? Each government organization may need to answer this question before they commit themselves to their legal and public obligations.

Introducing creative innovations in solving public demands at all levels, among other things is a practical indicator for commitments by public servants at the place of work. Blending personal initiatives and creativity with policies and strategies charted out by the government has two interconnected advantages. New initiatives help to upgrade the practical knowledge of public servants while it also helps them to add value to the qualities of their outputs.

On the other hand, new innovations and creative outputs do not come out of the blue; they come from practical experiences in sector activities and by updating oneself on new ideas in the sectors through personal efforts.

Reading books on specific topics will help one to get exposure to new ideas but only going by the book cannot make one innovative and creative. For instance education at college level presupposes that personal efforts of college students to educate themselves through their personal efforts so that they could learn to be creative.

Our public servants are all Ethiopians serving Ethiopia, a country that embraces all its citizens in their diversity while shunning off nepotism, narrow and chauvinistic nationalism, and toxic hate comments, gossips, racial biases and foot dragging when the situation in the country demands full speed in its development goals and objectives. This should be so because "when live in Ethiopia we are Ethiopians and when we pass away we become Ethiopia."

As public servants strive to carry out their responsibilities, they can also play the role of a watchdog on rent seekers, corrupt officials and all those who move against the best interest of this country.

In terms of public relations among the peoples of Ethiopia in whom sovereign power rests and in line with a congratulatory message delivered to the peoples of Ethiopia by Prime Minister Abiy on marking May 28 denotes, the need for meditation and reflection on oneself, promoting the spirit of forgiveness is equally applicable to public servants as natives of this country.

A sprit of change of outlook is expressed through showing concerns and not remaining indifferent when public interest is undermined by egocentric views and interests. This leads to unity of purpose which in turn helps to rally public servants towards a united action towards the fulfillment of a national goal.

Accommodating differences of views and promoting the art of listening to the needs of the public in modesty and sincerity would help public servants to win the heart of the public and ultimately lead to public confidence on the government.

The reciprocity between public interests and the government's actions to meet these interests is of vital importance to form a national consensus building process in which public servants could play an important role.

Although they are part of the society itself, public servants could enjoy a comparative advantage of narrowing a possible gap between public expectations and performances of the government.

The positive consideration of the above mentioned suggestions could ultimately lead to forming a political culture that could effectively blend age old intangible cultural heritages of the country with new democratic political culture which will bring about a practical democratic unity far beyond what is professed.

The new democratic and diverse political culture needs to be based on a meaningful and measurable public participation not as a gesture of good will by the government but as full legal technical rights of the public in the formation of the new system.

The end of this year's fiscal year is just at the corner. Government offices will be very busy closing their financial accounts and get ready for the next fiscal year. Likewise, the public servants and all who are concerned for the growth and development of this country need to close their accounts on old, undesirable and counterproductive world views and strive to contribute their part in the development of their country.