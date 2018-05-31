Ethiopia: Government Assures Commitment to Support Human Right Protection

ADDIS ABABA- The govern ment of Ethiopia has assured its commitment to support Ethi opian Human Rights Commission's mission of improving the situation of human rights protection in the country.

Prime Minster, Dr.Abiy Ahmed and Commissioner, Dr. Addisu Gebregziabher discussed ways to promote human rights protection in Ethiopia on Tuesday.

During a press briefing, Dr. Addisu said he conferred with the premier about issues of human rights violation in the country.

The discussion also focused on the loopholes in federal and state institutions in accepting and implementing the commission's decisions. And it is believed that the discussion will facilitate means to evaluate and monitor these institutions, he noted.

According to Commissioner, besides the Commission, other governmental and justice institutions need to work in collaboration with to improve the situation, particularly in raising awareness.

The Premier has pledged that his government will support efforts to respect and promote human right of citizens, he stressed.

The commission is committed to come up with give practical responses for any kind of human rights violation in the country by conducting investigation when such cases are reported, Addisu pointed out.

Security personnel and members of the executive, who took part in the act of huma rights violation during the unrest in some parts of the country will also be made accountable, he stressed.

Commission has finalized its preparation to submit human right violations detail document for Parliament.