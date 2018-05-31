Ethiopia: The Land of Hopes - Ethiopia

Teenagers who wore decorated uniforms have paraded beautifully, singing delightful melody. But it was not only their beautiful show that attracted interest but also the warm expressions of the congregate that filled Lalibella Hall of the Sheraton Addis Hotel on Monday late afternoon to celebrate the 27th anniversary of May-28.

Senior government officials including the President of the Federal Republic Dr. Mulatu Teshome, Deputy Premier Demeke Mekonen, House Speaker Muferiat Kamil, opposition political party members, foreign diplomatic corps and other dignitaries came together to mark the downfall of the dictatorial military regime of the 'Derg,' which in Geeze means committee.

It has been almost three decades since the demise of the Military Junta (Derg). Since then, the country has been striving to regain its former dignity. Hence, it has taken several decisive measures to rebuild its image which was tarnished by poverty. In fact, at one time, an English dictionary associated Ethiopia with poverty, famine and backwardness.

The naïf political establishment was then once and for all changed and consequently, appropriate government structure, policies and strategies were put in place.

Thanks to the priceless scarification of young men and women, Ethiopia has now managed to be among the top fastest growing economies in the world. And it has managed to rebuild it positive image. These success stories were also covered by the headlines of major international media outlets.

The constitution also guaranteed the equality of the nations, nationalities and peoples. Regardless of the failures in its implementation, basic and democratic rights of citizens are constitutionally respected. Secularism, the rights to belief, economic equality are also to the same respected. One with confidence can say that these are the fruits of May 28.

Despite of the fact that there are still over 20 million citizens living under poverty, the achievements of the past two decades is undeniable. The country has begun to attract the attention of many parties as it is moving on a fast-paced economic trajectory.

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said in his speech that May-28 is a great victory that laid the foundation of the federal democratic system. "It can never be forgotten."

The President stated that it should be taken as a big success [as first step] to defeat poverty.

The President said starting from the reform process which was started some two years back; the government has been actively working to address the public's demands at national level.

Oppositions resided in foreign countries have been invited to peacefully and actively participate in their country's democratization, development and peace processes.

As to the President, the country will also continue to strengthen its good neighborliness with neighboring countries.

Addis Ababa City Mayor Diriba Kuma for his part said that besides toppling down the tyrant regime, May 28 is also a milestone for many developmental and good governance policies and strategies.

He stressed that the socio-economic burdens of the City of Addis Ababa have been progressively resolved, and that the city is becoming more comfortable to its residents.

Mayor Diriba said that "As we commemorate the victory day, we have to work with our people to address their grievances on the service delivery system in the City."

President of the Ethiopian Peaceful Democratic Party, Seid Yimir Ali also said that this year's May-28 is being marked after Ethiopians were accidentally rescued from the impacts of the unrest in some parts of the country over the last three years.

He pointed out that the government and the people have seen themselves right in the past two and three years. Peace has been halted and the state of emergency declared two times, but afterwards, the situation is improving.

Lij Mesfin Shiferaw, President of the All Ethiopian Nations Movement said that many fellows had fallen for the triumph of "this day", and indicated that the current Ethiopia is moving forward.

However, he said the ruling Party EPRDF have not discharged its expected responsibilities in improving the democratic culture of the country. "The practice of politics has not been satisfactory." in the country is inadequate.

In his message to the people on the eve of May-28, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopians at home and in the Diaspora should use the Day for reconciliation and for the development of the country.

This year's May 28 was marked with the theme; "National Consensus for Democratic Unity and Prosperity."