Hypertension - also known as high blood pressure - is a key entry point for addressing the growing Non- Communicable Disease (NCD) burden across Africa. Hypertension is associated with an increased risk of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD).Out of 17 million premature deaths (under the age of 70) due to NCDs in 2015, 37 per cent are caused by CVDs and this is now the number one cause of death worldwide.

Yet hypertension is preventable. Nearly 30 per cent of African adults were estimated to have high blood pressure in 2014, the highest prevalence in any region. There were approximately 80 million adults with high blood pressure in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2000 and this figure is expected to rise to 150 million by 2025.

As some sources indicated, NCDs are projected to be the most common cause of death in Africa by 2030, exceeding the combined mortality of communicable diseases, nutritional diseases and maternal and prenatal deaths.

The burden of chronic diseases is increasing in low and middle-income countries, where it constitutes a multiple burden along with communicable diseases, maternal and prenatal conditions and nutritional problems.

Cognizant of the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, the Ministry of Health has developed a comprehensive prevention and control strategic action plan of NCDs and their risk factors focusing on reduction of risky behaviors.

The major NCDs that are being considered include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, cancer, respiratory problems, injuries and mental health. Prevention and control of the common risk factors namely; physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking have received due emphasis. Efforts are being made to establish cancer treatment centers in a few of the university hospitals.

What is more, together with local and international organizations, the incumbent has also been striving to reduce disease caused by NCDs. In this regard, AstraZeneca is one among others which contribute its share to do so. The organization has over a century of experience in treating CVDs and an extensive portfolio of anti-hypertensives.

Health Heart Africa (HHA) is also an innovative program committed to tackling hypertension and the increasing burden of CVD across Africa. The program aims to improve access to hypertension care across Africa.

Raise awareness and educate about lifestyle choice and CVD risk factors; train providers and drive care to lower levels of the health-care system, facilitate access to low cost, high quality branded anti-hypertensives are some of the initiatives included in the program.

Since launching in Ethiopia 2016, the program has already conducted over 6.6 million blood pressure screenings in the community and in health-care facilities, trained over 5,800 health-care workers, including doctors, nurses, community health volunteers and pharmacists to provide education and awareness, screening and treatment services for hypertension, activated 680 health-care facilities in Africa to provide hypertension services including the establishment of secure supply chains for low cost, high-quality branded anti-hypertensive medicines and identified over 1.2 million people living with high blood pressure.

As a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health in Ethiopia in February 2016 it starts the program to integrate HHA programming into the Ethiopian health-care system in support of the Government of Ethiopia's National Strategic Action Plan for Non-Communicable Diseases.

The HHA partnership in Ethiopia is designed to provide the same elements that have been successful in Kenya while ensuring their appropriate adoption to meet the needs of the Ethiopian health-care system by utilizing extensive Health Extension Program to bring care closer to the community.

The goal for the Ethiopia-HHA partnership is to decentralize and scale up high-quality hypertension care and treatment across health facilities in eleven hospitals and 36 health centers across seven regions. Implementation is being adapted in partnership with the Ethiopian Ministry of Health for integration into public facilities.

In the course of 2017, the program moved beyond the pilot phase and screened approximately 470,000 people. In 2018, the program will continue in the current forty-seven health facilities and expand into thirteen new facilities (six new hospitals and seven new health centers).

More recently, Healthy Heart Africa celebrates two years of strong gains against hypertension. Over the past two years, the program has conducted over 630,000 blood pressure screenings, identified over 86,000 people living with high blood pressure and trained over 1,400 health workers.

In support of Ethiopia's National Strategic Action Plan for Non- Communicable Diseases, the goal for the Ethiopia-HHA partnership is to decentralize and scale up high-quality hypertension care and treatment at public health facilities which currently consist of 17 hospitals and 43 health centers across seven regions. The program is tailored to the needs identified in Ethiopia and is being implemented in partnership with the Ethiopian Ministry of Health for integration into public facilities.

State Minister of Health Dr. Kebede Worku, commented, " Tackling major health challenges is at the core of the government's agenda, so we welcome a program that is designed to address cardiovascular disease through a sustainable public private partnership model. We are pleased with our partnership with HHA and applaud the milestones achieved since the program's launch and subsequent introduction into Ethiopia."

"The Program's effective partnership approach implemented in Kenya served as a solid foundation for the achievements that we now see in Ethiopia", Healthy Heart Africa, Country Manager Teklu Alemayehu said adding that "Our partnerships with public and private facilities are helping to integrate blood pressure screening and hypertension treatment into routine care in Ethiopia."

In collaboration with various stakeholders, the program is set to have a lasting impact by changing the way hypertension is tackled. The screening events have proven very successful as the number of people tested has increased with every event, serving as an indicator of Ethiopians' growing interest in knowing their blood pressure measurement."

To wind up, hypertension is a serious disease which affects the life of many Africans. But it is preventable through modifying life style of the public. For this to happen, all stakeholders should contribute their share than ever before.