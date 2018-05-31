South Sudan: Kiir in Addis to Discuss South Sudan Peace Efforts

Addis Ababa -South Sudan's President Salva Kiir arrived in Addis Ababa for official visit yesterday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyehu has welcomed the President at Addis Ababa Bole International airport.

Upon his stay in Ethiopia, the President is expected to meet and discuss with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the efforts to bring peace in South Sudan.

The East African Inter-gove rnmental Authority on Devel opment (IGAD) Council of Ministers is expected to conduct an extraordinary meeting tomorrow in Addis Ababa, to discuss on punitive measures against peace violators in South Sudan.UN Security Council is also due to vote on Thursday to impose sanctions on top South Sudan government officials.

It is to be recalled that due to the conflict between South Sudanese warring parties, tens of thousands of peoples have been killed, over four million have been displaced from their homes and forced to flee to neighboring countries including Ethiopia.

It was learnt that IGAD and other stakeholders are playing crucial role to bring sustainable peace and stability in South Sudan, reported by ENA.