31 May 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: 1.2 Mln Students Sit for Examination

By Esseye Mengste

ADDIS ABABA- Some 1.2 million grade 10 students are sitting for Ethiopian General Secondary Education Certificate, disclosed National Educational Assessment and Examin ations Agency said.

Agency General Director Araya G/Egziabher Mehari told journalists on Tuesday that some 573, 920 students who are sitting for the exam are females.

He also said that 2,709 and 993 exam centers are arranged for grade 10 and 12 (higher education entrance) examinations.

Some 284, 558 grades 12 students out of which 128,628 are female will also seat for exam starting from Monday to join higher education institutions. He also said due attention has also been given to protect the secrecy of the exam papers with a bid to prevent cheating in exams. The agency has been working aggressively to improve the standards of the exams. For this to happen, the agency has invited other concerned bodies to involve in the process of exam preparation, he stated.

