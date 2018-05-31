Kenya: Field of 72 for Ladies Open Championship

It is the ladies' turn at 72 Sigona Golf Club course this weekend, just a few days after the "Road to Karen" pro event.

A field of 72 ladies, 42 in Silver division and 30 in the Bronze will be converging on the par 72 course for this year's Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke play Championship.

The field includes 21 visiting players from Uganda, Tanzania, Swaziland and Sierra Leone. Of the 21, 14 players will be in the main event (Silver), while seven will be in the Bronze Division.

Leading the strong Ugandan line-up, will be Irene Nakalembe playing off handicap two, while former champion Madina Idd from Arusha Gymkhana, currently playing off three will be the top player from Tanzania, whose line-up also includes Vicky Elias, Neema Olomi and Angel Eaton.

Also seeking the Mary Nevill trophy from Sierra Leone will be the handicap eight Ann Leggett Quist, who is playing in Kenya for the first time.

The visitors will face a strong challenge from the locals, who include former champions Naomi Wafula and Kellie Gachaga, Joyce Wanjiru, Sarah Khanyereri, Mercy Nyanchama, Agnes Nyakio and the veterans Florence Maina, Jane Njoroge and Mary Karano.

The prestigious 54- hole ladies' golf championship is also a Golfer of The Year(GOTY) event registered with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland(R&A) and the United States Golf Association(USGA) as a World Amateur Golf Ranking.

This is why it has always attracted players from other countries such as Tanzania and Uganda and some times as far away as Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The Women's World Amateur Ranking system ranks the top female amateur golfers in the world on the basis of their average performance in Counting Events over a rolling cycle of the previous 104 weeks.

As usual, the first 36 holes will be played on Saturday, followed by the third and final 18 holes on Sunday.

The course at the moment though still playing long, is in an excellent condition and all set for the ladies event.