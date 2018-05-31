South Africa: KZN MEC Vows to Bring Remaining Sadia Sukhraj Suspect to Book

KwaZulu-Natal MEC has promised that authorities will bring the remaining suspect in the Sadia Sukhraj case to book, after meeting with her parents on Wednesday.

"We want to give you an assurance that we are not going to rest until the third suspect is arrested. We are not going to leave any stone unturned. We spoke to police and community before we came here. We will work flat out to [ensure] the criminal is brought to book," KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said.

Kaunda was joined by a high-ranking delegation made up of senior provincial police officers and politicians from eThekwini Municipality, including Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Kaunda shared words with Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, saying that the suspect in custody and the one at large, would face the full might of the law.

"They must get the sentences they deserve. They will be jailed. It will not bring the little one back, but it will help knowing justice has been done."

In response, Sukhraj and his family showed appreciation. At one point, he turned to senior officers and said: "Thank you for your efforts. Thank you so much. We appreciate you."Kaunda condemned violent protests on Monday night, following news that little Sadia had died. The community, outraged at the death of the young girl marched on the Chatsworth Police Station.

However, later in the evening, tyres were burned and roads were blocked, leading police to use stun grenades and teargas to disperse the crowd, much to the dismay of local leaders.

"We condemned the events on Monday night. However, we have since spoken to the community and calmed them down and agreed that we have to work together. Only with the efforts of the people can we stop crime."

Kaunda added: "The community agrees no time must be wasted by pointing fingers. We must use the time in our possession to fight criminals."

Thousands of mourners paid their respects to the young girl at the Christian Revival Centre (CRC) at her funeral on Tuesday.

At the burial ceremony, rain pelted down as family members sang church songs and stayed close together, constantly fighting back tears.Sadia's father was with her in the car during the incident and is alleged to have shot at the hijackers as they drove off with his daughter.

The hijackers crashed into a truck shortly afterwards. One assailant was arrested, another killed and the third is still on the run.

At least 20 people were arrested on Monday night following the protest in Chatsworth.

Of the 20, police on Wednesday said 18 were released on R1 000 bail each and one other on R500 bail. The remaining suspect was released. All 19 will be back in court on July 4.

