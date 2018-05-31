31 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Government Reacts to Rape Allegations At St Florence School

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — The government has asked for more time to issue a statement following spreading reports that a teacher raped pupils at St Florence school.

The issue was raised in Parliament on Thursday by Ms Esther Mmasi who stood after the questions-and-answers session in the morning seeking the Speaker's guidance on the matter which she said had also caused psychological torture to the pupils.

An audio clip had circulated and reported in various media on Wednesday, of a woman sharing of her concern over a male teacher of St Florence School who had allegedly defiled schoolgirls in that school.

Parliamentary chairman Mr Andrew Chenge said the matter touched many and allowed the government to respond if it was ready.

Then the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Parliament, Policy, Coordination, Labour, Employment and Disabled Ms Jenista Mhagama stood and asked the chairman to give the government time to respond correctly.

"Already the government has started working on the matter and we will issue a statement at the appropriate time," she said.

