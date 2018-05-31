Dar es Salaam — Singida United coach Hans Van Pluijm says the Mainland Premier League was a step too far for his team this season, but remains upbeat on their chances of winning the Azam HD Federation Cup.

Pluijm's men, who finished fifth in the just concluded top flight, will go head to head with Mtibwa Sugar in the final of the Federation Cup on Saturday at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The winner of what promises to be a nail biting clash will secure a ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup next year. Newly-crowned Mainland Premier League champions Simba will represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

Speaking to The Citizen ahead of the final, Pluijm said his players were in high spirits, looking forward to beat Mtibwa Sugar.

"We are well prepared for Saturday's match. It's not an easy task, but we are ready for the challenge," the former Young Africans coach said.

Singida United are gunning for their first silverware since the club's incision.

"Our target is represent Tanzania in Caf Confederation Cup next year. We will, therefore, be all out for a win," he added.

Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Kambale Salita, Danny Usengimana, Mudathir Yahaya and Deus Kaseke are among players Pluijm banks on the title.

His Mtibwa Sugar counterpart Zubeir Katwila is also upbeat on their chances of emerging new champions of the tournament also known as FA Cup. Mtibwa last competed in the Caf-organised competitions in 2004. They did not go beyond the first round of the Confederation Cup.

Katwila said they will treat Saturday's clash like a final